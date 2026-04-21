Leicester City relegated to third division exactly 10 years after fairytale Premier League win

Formerly home to Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi, Leicester City have been relegated to the third division of English football, a decade on from reaching the pinnacle of England

It’s the kind of football story that feels almost impossible to believe: From the absolute peak of English football to one of its lowest depths in just a decade.

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Former Premier League champions Leicester City have now been relegated to the third tier, exactly ten years after their historic title triumph.

From miracle champions to modern collapse

Back in 2016, Leicester City stunned the world by winning the Premier League in what is widely regarded as the greatest underdog story in football history. That golden era also delivered silverware in the FA Cup in 2021, alongside a Community Shield triumph against Manchester City.

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But fast forward to 2026, and the script has flipped dramatically. After suffering relegation from the Premier League in 2025, the Foxes needed a late surge in the Championship to survive.

Instead, a damaging 2-2 draw against Hull City confirmed their drop to League One with games to spare.

This fall has not come out of nowhere. Leicester have managed just one win in their last 18 matches, a run that left them stuck in the relegation zone. A six-point deduction for breaching financial regulations only made matters worse, placing them on the back foot from the very start of the campaign.

Chaos, criticism, and a club in crisis

Behind the scenes, things have been just as turbulent. Fans have turned on the ownership of Khun Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, while calls for structural change have grown louder with each passing week.

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Former players and pundits have not held back either, with some labelling this as one of the darkest periods in the club’s history.

After parting ways with Marti Cifuentes midway through the season, Leicester turned to Gary Rowett, but results failed to improve significantly, with just one win in 11 matches under his leadership. Even a squad filled with experienced names like Patson Daka and Bobby Reid could not stop the slide.

For a club that once embodied hope, defied every odd, and housed Super Eagles stars Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi, this relegation feels particularly brutal. Leicester have been here before; they dropped to the third tier in 2008, but the contrast with their recent glory makes this fall even harder to stomach.