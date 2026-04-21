Real Madrid vs Alaves: Los Blancos stay in title fight despite late scare

Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius scored as Real Madrid muscled past Alaves to keep their title hopes, however faint, alive.

Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius scored in either half to help Real Madrid beat Alavés 2-1 and temporarily cut the deficit on league leaders Barcelona to six points.

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Reeling from an abysmal run of form which has seen them pick up the solitary victory from their last five matches, effectively ending their time in the Champions League and moving them nine points behind leaders, Barcelona, Los Blancos entered this match in a sombre mood, and the players carried it through the game.

Hence, the muted celebrations when Mbappe and Vinicius scored brilliantly taken goals in either half and the forlorn expression when Toni Martinez beat Andriy Lunin late in the game to deny Alvaro Arbeloa's side a clean sheet.

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Key match details

Many expected a comfortable walkover for the record Spanish champions, but Alavés approached the match with a fearless mentality, fully aware that their top-flight survival hangs in the balance.

Real Madrid dominated the early possession and eventually found their breakthrough in the first half. Capitalising on a swift transition, Kylian Mbappé broke the deadlock, side-footing a deflected effort past Alavés goalkeeper Antonio Sivera to give the hosts a 1-0 advantage heading into the interval.

Sivera did his absolute best to keep the visitors in the contest, pulling off multiple saves to deny Mbappé and the Madrid frontline further goals.

The second half saw Real Madrid tighten their grip on the game. Vinícius Júnior eventually doubled the advantage with an excellent near-post finish from range, seemingly putting the tie to bed for the hosts.

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However, Alavés refused to fold. The visitors consistently threatened on the counter, sending shockwaves through the Bernabéu when Ander Guevara rattled the post.

Moments later, substitute Ibrahim Diabate drilled a vicious low effort just wide of Andriy Lunin's far post, which was quickly followed by another close call from Carles Aleñá.

Alavés’s persistence finally paid off deep into stoppage time. Guevara unleashed a strike from the edge of the penalty area, and top scorer Toni Martínez was positioned perfectly to flick the ball past Lunin into the back of the net. While the late consolation goal made for a nervous final whistle, it proved just too late to alter the result.

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What this means for the standings

The 2-1 victory allows Real Madrid to temporarily close the gap on league leaders Barcelona to six points, applying vital pressure ahead of the Catalans' game in hand against Celta Vigo on Wednesday. Up next for Arbeloa's men is a daunting trip to La Cartuja to face Real Betis on Friday night.