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Nigerian stars shine as Roma win Italian league title

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 11:10 - 04 May 2026
Nigerian internationals play key roles as AS Roma clinch the 2025/26 Serie A Femminile title.
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Nigerian internationals Rinsola Babajide and Shukurat Oladipo have recorded their names in Italian football history after helping AS Roma Women secure the 2025/26 Serie A Femminile title in commanding fashion.

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Roma sealed the Scudetto with a confident 2-0 victory over Ternana Women at the Stadio Tre Fontane, with midfielder Manuela Giugliano scoring both goals to confirm the title with two matches still to play.

The result lifted the Giallorosse to 49 points, leaving them beyond the reach of Inter Milan Women, who trail despite matching points due to an inferior head-to-head record.

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Roma’s triumph was underpinned by a remarkable 15-game unbeaten run that effectively shut the door on their closest challengers.

Babajide delivers key contributions

Forward Babajide, who joined Roma from UD Tenerife in July 2025, made an immediate impact in Italy. She found the net on her league debut and went on to contribute important attacking moments throughout the season.

Super Falcons of Nigeria star Rinsola Babajide || Imago
Super Falcons of Nigeria star Rinsola Babajide || Imago

Despite not always starting, the Super Falcons attacker registered two goals and an assist in limited appearances.

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What Babajide said

Reacting to the title win, Babajide shared her excitement on social media, writing, “That Champions of Italy selfie, proud moment for me and the team.”

At the back, Oladipo proved to be one of Roma’s standout performers in her debut European campaign. The young defender, who moved from FC Robo Queens earlier in 2025, quickly cemented her place in the starting lineup.

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She featured in 16 league matches, accumulating over 1,200 minutes.

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