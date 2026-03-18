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Super Falcons star subjected to racism for supporting Senegal over Morocco
Super Falcons star Rinsola Babajide has been subjected to racist abuse after she spoke up against CAF’s decision to strip Senegal’s AFCON 2025 title, naming Morocco as champions through administrative forfeiture.
What happened
After CAF’s shocking announcement left the footballing world in dismay, many stakeholders, including a number of Super Falcons players, including Rinsola and superstar forward Asisat Oshoala, took to social media to express their displeasure.
“This is so laughable. What is going on? Surely this can’t be real,” Rinsola said after the news broke, joining the rest of the community in expressing shock and confusion.
She then took a stance on the matter, sharing a post which unmistakably criticised CAF’s decision, backing Senegal’s champion status. She shared a picture of the Teranga Lions players hoisting Mané towards the sky while the Al Nassr star held the AFCON title.
March 18, 2026
In response to her post on Instagram, an individual sent multiple emojis of monkeys and bananas to her DM, a clear act of racism against the Nigerian. She shared a screenshot of the abuse on X, exposing the unscrupulous fellow.
The Senegal incident
As Pulse Sports reported, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has decided to award the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2025) title to Morocco, stripping Senegal's Teranga Lions of their title as African champions.
This decision came after the CAF Appeal Board decided that, in application of Article 84 of the Regulations of the AFCON, the Senegal national team is declared to have forfeited the final match of the 2025 tournament after leaving the pitch in protest of a contentious penalty decision.