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'He will score' – Lookman's former teammate sends bold warning to Arsenal

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 07:49 - 03 May 2026
Lookman in action against Arsenal || Imago
Lookman in action against Arsenal || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Michel Adopo predicts Ademola Lookman will score against Arsenal in the Champions League semi-final second leg.
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Former Atalanta midfielder Michel Adopo has thrown his full support behind Ademola Lookman, predicting the Nigerian winger will rise to the occasion in the decisive UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg against Arsenal.

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With the tie delicately poised at 1-1 following the first leg, all eyes will be on the Emirates Stadium, where Lookman is expected to play a pivotal role in determining which side advances to the final.

What Adopo said

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Speaking in an interview with The Sun, Adopo expressed a strong belief in his former teammate’s ability to deliver when it matters most.

“This is an amazing opportunity for Ademola. Finally, he is at a giant club. After the triumph, I remember that Ademola himself didn’t understand the importance of his performance. I actually believe he will score against Arsenal,” Adopo said.

The Nigerian international has grown into a key attacking threat in European competition, and this clash represents another defining moment in his career.

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Having already made an impact earlier in the tournament, Lookman will be eager to bounce back after missing an important chance in the first leg.

Now, with everything on the line, the pressure is firmly on the winger to deliver in one of the biggest matches of the season.

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