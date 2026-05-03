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'Stop begging players' – Former Super Eagles star blasts NFF over foreign talent hunt

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 07:35 - 03 May 2026
Super Eagles team || X
Super Eagles team || X
Former Super Eagles star criticises the NFF’s push to recruit foreign-born players, urging a shift toward pride and homegrown commitment.
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Former Super Eagles forward Osaze Odemwingie has called on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to reconsider its approach of actively pursuing foreign-born players of Nigerian descent to represent the national team.

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Super Eagles legend Osaze Odemwingie with Lionel Messi at the 2014 World Cup.

The football body has recently been linked with moves to convince several dual-nationality players, including Michael Kayode, Caleb Okoli, and Kingsley Ehizibue, to switch allegiance to Nigeria.

What Odemwingie said

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However, Odemwingie believes such efforts undermine the prestige of the Super Eagles.

Speaking in an interview with Brila FM, the former West Bromwich Albion striker expressed concern over what he described as “pampering” of players.

“These days it seems like they want to be pampered. For me, I never needed any pampering. If Nigeria pampers me, that’s more than enough,” Odemwingie said.

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Reflecting on his own international career, Odemwingie highlighted his personal connection to Nigeria despite having strong ties to Russia.

“I love Russia, but my connection is with Nigeria when it comes to football,” he explained.

Osaze Odemwingie (m) in a match for Nigeria against France at the 2014 World Cup

He also pointed out the increasing number of players with Nigerian heritage representing other countries, particularly in Europe, raising concerns about the long-term impact on Nigeria’s global competitiveness.

“Imagine if one day the entire England squad is made up of Nigerians. How can Nigeria win the World Cup when our talents are serving other countries?” he questioned.

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While acknowledging the quality and tactical upbringing of foreign-based players, Odemwingie stressed the need for Nigeria to develop its own identity rather than rely heavily on external recruitment.

“Europeans are mechanically sound from childhood. Nigeria must add that structure to its natural ability,” he concluded.

Odemwingie had 65 appearances for the Super Eagles between 2002 and 2014 and scored the only goal against Bosnia and Herzegovina at the 2014 World Cup, securing the Super Eagles' first FIFA World Cup win since 1998.

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