NPFL: Eric Chelle begins tour to find next Super Eagles star
Head coach of the Super Eagles, Eric Chelle, has launched a scouting mission across the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) to uncover new talent for the national team.
The Malian tactician recently attended a league fixture between Shooting Stars and Nasarawa United, hosted by club officials including Executive Chairman Hon. Taiwo Lekan Salami, COO Bunmi Fadayomi, and head coach Nurudeen Aweroro.
Head Coach of the Super Eagles, Eric Chelle, was in attendance for our home fixture.— Shooting Stars SC (@ShootingSc) May 3, 2026
He was warmly received by Executive Chairman, Hon. Taiwo Lekan Salami, alongside COO Bunmi Fadayomi and Head Coach Nurudeen Aweroro. pic.twitter.com/Qxec6rJWMd
Shooting Stars defeated Nasarawa United 3-2 at the Lekan Salami Stadium.
MD36 HIGHLIGHTS 🎥— Shooting Stars SC (@ShootingSc) May 4, 2026
Relive all the key moments from our thrilling 3–2 victory over Nasarawa United at the Lekan Salami Stadium.
Watch here: https://t.co/zl9Loh9eP0#3SC #UpShooting #NPFL26 pic.twitter.com/3a8f8sVb8b
Chelle's NPFL scout tour
Chelle confirmed that he plans to monitor NPFL matches closely for the rest of the season, offering local players a significant opportunity to impress ahead of international assignments.
The scouting exercise is part of preparations for the Unity Cup 2026, which is scheduled to take place from May 26 to 30.
The tournament will be staged at The Valley, home of Charlton Athletic, and will feature four nations: Nigeria, Jamaica, Zimbabwe and India.
The competition will begin with two semi-final clashes: Nigeria vs Zimbabwe on May 26 and Jamaica vs India on May 27.
Winners of both matches will advance to the final, while the losing teams will compete in the third-place playoff.