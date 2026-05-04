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NPFL: Eric Chelle begins tour to find next Super Eagles star

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 14:07 - 04 May 2026
Eric Chelle || Imago
Eric Chelle || Imago
Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle begins NPFL tour to discover new talents.
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Head coach of the Super Eagles, Eric Chelle, has launched a scouting mission across the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) to uncover new talent for the national team.

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Head Coach of the Super Eagles, Eric Chelle, was in attendance as Shooting stars defeated Nasarawa United 3-2. Image: X (3SC media handle)

The Malian tactician recently attended a league fixture between Shooting Stars and Nasarawa United, hosted by club officials including Executive Chairman Hon. Taiwo Lekan Salami, COO Bunmi Fadayomi, and head coach Nurudeen Aweroro.

Shooting Stars defeated Nasarawa United 3-2 at the Lekan Salami Stadium.

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Chelle's NPFL scout tour

Chelle confirmed that he plans to monitor NPFL matches closely for the rest of the season, offering local players a significant opportunity to impress ahead of international assignments.

The scouting exercise is part of preparations for the Unity Cup 2026, which is scheduled to take place from May 26 to 30.

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The tournament will be staged at The Valley, home of Charlton Athletic, and will feature four nations: Nigeria, Jamaica, Zimbabwe and India.

The competition will begin with two semi-final clashes: Nigeria vs Zimbabwe on May 26 and Jamaica vs India on May 27.

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Winners of both matches will advance to the final, while the losing teams will compete in the third-place playoff.

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