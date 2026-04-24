'Pick on Merit!' – Former Super Eagles star sends strong message to Eric Chelle

Duke Udi advises Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle to select players based on form and merit ahead of Nigeria’s Unity Cup campaign in London.

Former Nigerian international Duke Udi has called on Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle to adopt a strict merit-based selection policy ahead of Nigeria’s participation in the Unity Cup in London.

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Eric Chelle wants more players. || X

Nigeria will defend its title at the 2026 Unity Cup, scheduled to take place from May 26 to 30 at The Valley, home of Charlton Athletic in London.

Nigeria will face Zimbabwe in the semi-finals of the Unity Cup, while India and Jamaica clash in the other last-four fixture.

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What Udi said

Speaking in an interview with Brila FM, Udi stressed that players should only be invited to the Super Eagles based on current performance and consistency at the club level.

He said, “Every Nigerian who wants to play for the Super Eagles should be chosen on merit. Once you are qualified, good enough, and performing well at your club, then you are entitled to play.”

He warned against selections influenced by sentiment, reputation, or connections, insisting that such practices have hindered progress.

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Udi pointed to successful models like Senegal and England, where players must consistently earn their place.