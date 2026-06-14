‘We have to improve’ — Ancelotti laments Brazil’s draw against African champions Morocco

Brazil's Carlo Ancelotti was blunt with reporters after his side's draw against Morocco

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti kept his post-match assessment short and sharp after the Seleção were held to a tense 1-1 draw by African champions Morocco in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Speaking to reporters after the final whistle, the Italian tactician admitted his side must raise their level heading into their next group-stage fixtures.

Short Answers Mask Ancelotti's Frustration

When asked directly by the press what changes Brazil needed to make to fix their tactical shape, Ancelotti replied dryly: "We have to improve."

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A journalist then pressed him for a specific area that required immediate technical attention, asking, "Any specific point to improve?" Ancelotti curtly shot back with a single word: "No."

The Italian manager's terse, brief answers served as a clear sign of frustration following an underwhelming performance from the tournament favourites.

"I think we didn't start very well, I'm a little worried," Ancelotti later added, expanding slightly on his concerns. "We lost a lot of duels and possession, but we improved in the second half of a difficult match, because Morocco is a good team.

"In the first half, we had difficulty getting out of the pressure, we could have had more control. [Was I] Satisfied? Not really. I expected a better start. But things can happen. Now I'm going to focus on the next game."

Pressure Mounts on the Favourites

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The high-stakes opening match at MetLife Stadium exposed unexpected vulnerabilities in the South American powerhouse's layout.

Morocco's high press completely stifled Brazil's midfield workflow during the opening 45 minutes, allowing the Atlas Lions to dictate the tempo of the game.

While Real Madrid superstar Vinícius Júnior managed to rescue a crucial point for his country with a brilliant second-half equaliser, Brazil failed to fully convince local and global fans.