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Super Eagles star Boniface hailed as great asset by Werder Bremen teammate despite injury woes

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:34 - 23 April 2026
Werder Bremen forward Victor Boniface | IMAGO - Photo: IMAGO
Despite his ongoing injury struggles, Werder Bremen still see Super Eagles star Victor Boniface as an asset
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Victor Boniface may have endured a frustrating spell at Werder Bremen, but belief in his quality within the squad remains strong.

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The Nigerian striker, currently on loan from Bayer Leverkusen, continues to receive backing from teammates despite ongoing injury setbacks.

Puertas backs Boniface to make strong impact

Midfielder Cameron Puertas has been one of Boniface’s biggest supporters, insisting the striker possesses unique qualities that could elevate the team once he regains full fitness.

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“Boni could be a great asset to the team. He has qualities that not many players possess. It would be a real bonus for us if he were with us. He would definitely benefit the team,” Puertas said.

The pair have developed a close bond off the pitch, with Puertas also highlighting Boniface’s positive attitude despite a challenging campaign.

“The season hasn't been easy for him, especially with the knee injury. We sit next to each other in the locker room, talk things over, and joke around. I sincerely hope that it works out for him and that he can finish the season on a positive note,” he added.

Injury struggles stall promising loan spell

Boniface’s move to Werder Bremen was initially seen as a chance to secure consistent playing time and rediscover the form he showed at Bayer Leverkusen.

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However, recurring knee problems have severely limited his involvement, disrupting what could have been a defining period in his development.

Despite these setbacks, the striker has remained committed to his rehabilitation programme and is gradually working his way back to match fitness. The club remains cautiously optimistic that he could still feature before the end of the season.

If Boniface can overcome his injury woes in time, his return could provide a timely boost for Werder Bremen as they look to finish the campaign strongly, with his physical presence and attacking instincts offering something different to their frontline.

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