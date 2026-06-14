Africa’s World Cup: How African Fans Are Backing Their Teams

The 2026 World Cup has arrived, and Africa has a lot to be excited about.

This year’s tournament features ten African nations, all eager to prove that African football can stand toe-to-toe with the bigger nations. With so many teams in the running, it means plenty of exposure for African players and gives fans at home more to invest in than ever.

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The one sour note is that Nigeria have failed to qualify for the second tournament in a row. The Super Eagles lost in the playoffs to DR Congo, who are making their first appearance at the event since they were known as Zaire in 1974. With fans generally excited to see so many African sides at the tournament, the betting markets are seeing strong support for every nation across the continent.

A Record Ten Teams Flying the Flag

The large African contingent is a testament to the growing standard of football across the continent. Algeria, Cabo Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, DR Congo, Egypt, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia have all made the journey to Canada, Mexico and the United States. This is double the number of sides present in the 2022 tournament. The new expanded format means nine slots are automatically available to African nations, while DR Congo qualified through the intercontinental playoffs. Not only do many smaller African nations now have the chance to show their quality on the world stage, but there are only two groups that do not feature an African side. In turn, this means the continent will be eager to set another record for the number of African sides qualifying for the knockout rounds. For African fans, it simply means twice as much group-stage football to follow, regardless of the nation. Having suffered a 2-0 loss to hosts Mexico in the competition's opening game, South Africa will need to improve if they want to remain in contention for the knockout rounds. In 2022, none of the five African nations won their opening match, with Morocco and Tunisia drawing theirs. All sides will be keen to change that and start their campaigns on a positive note.

Why Following the Odds Has Become Part of the Fun

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Across Africa, betting odds are part of everyday sports talk. Nigeria, in particular, with a population of 220 million people, is regarded as one of the most active betting markets in the world. With an average age of 18, cheap smartphones and fast mobile data, the nation is well positioned for online betting. From the Premier League down to the local NPFL, fans are all too eager to talk odds as if they were as normal as goals scored or pass completion percentages. The proof is there to see: football accounts for as much as 85% of all bets placed in Nigeria. Furthermore, an increasing majority of those bets are made on mobile phones. With the move away from in-shop betting, so too has the rate of in-play bets increased. Many Nigerians are studying the odds in real time, waiting for the right opportunity to place a bet while the match is still underway. With this exposure comes a greater understanding of how odds work and what they really say. Many Nigerian football fans use odds to get a quick overview of who the experts fancy. Plenty lean on resources like the insights into World Cup betting trends by Forza Football before committing to any bets.

Where the Bookmakers Rank Africa’s Best Hopes

With so many teams from the continent qualified, African football fans are spoilt for choice. However, the bookmakers have Morocco as the clear favourites to go far in the tournament. Their position as the top African team should not be surprising given their good showing in 2022 and their controversial victory at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. To put the expectations into perspective, Morocco were priced at 200/1 in 2022, but this time around the semi-finalists start the tournament at 50/1. Still rank outsiders, but well within the realms of possibility. Eager African bettors know not to overlook the Atlas Lions on the big stage. Behind Morocco, Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire are both at 150/1, with Algeria and Egypt a short distance back at 250/1. The gap then widens for the remaining nations. Still, while they might not be seen as having any chance of winning the tournament, they certainly have the passion to cause an upset or two. Although the African nations are rated as longer shots than the leading European teams, they will be tough opposition, with many of their players active in Europe’s biggest leagues. If a few results go their way, a run through to the semi-final or beyond could be on the cards.

The Dark Horses and the Stories Worth Watching

When looking at the story of African football on the global stage, it is important not only to focus on the possibility of teams winning the tournament, but also to look at the smaller stories that unfold along the way. Cabo Verde have not only qualified for their first World Cup, but are also the smallest African nation by land area ever to do so. Bookmakers don’t rate their chances of escaping their group. Even so, they will ride a wave of emotion and be eager to make their mark on the global stage. Likewise, DR Congo are coming into the tournament after knocking out Nigeria in the playoffs and will be keen to keep that form going. Ghana are making their return to the competition, led by a host of young and exciting players, including Premier League star Mohammed Kudus. With unwavering support from so many fans, the African sides pose a real challenge to any team that plays them. Senegal, for example, have been handed a tough group with France and Norway, yet will still feel quietly confident of doing enough to at least go through as one of the best third-placed teams, if not claim second spot. The group draw also goes some way to explaining why certain African teams have odds longer than their form or ability would suggest.

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Reading the Market with Your Head, Not Just Your Heart

When following the odds and betting on an event like the World Cup, it is easy to fall into the trap of betting with your heart rather than your head. However, those who follow the odds understand that they are just a snapshot in time of what bookmakers expect to happen. Form, injuries and even the luck of the draw all impact the results on the day, and savvy African fans are starting to understand this. What makes football so exhilarating for fans is that anything can happen. Sometimes the underdogs win, and sometimes a smaller team catches the public’s attention as it mounts an unexpected charge. Think of Morocco in 2022, or the wave of support for tiny Iceland in 2018. Smaller nations have a habit of capturing the public imagination at big tournaments.

A Summer to Follow Closely