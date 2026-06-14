2026 World Cup: Huge blow for Argentina as World Cup hero is ruled out of Algeria opener

Argentina's World Cup defense has been thrown into disarray following yet another key injury

Argentina's quest for global dominance has been rocked by an unexpected medical emergency just hours before their highly anticipated opening tournament fixture.

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The reigning world champions face a frantic race against time as their undisputed first-choice goalkeeper has been sidelined by a sudden physical setback.

Injury to Martínez Shakes Up the Lineup

The severe camp crisis erupted during a high-intensity training session at their base camp when the talismanic shot-stopper Emiliano Martínez suffered an agonising muscular injury that left him highly doubtful for selection.

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Argentina's specialised medical department immediately placed the veteran under intense 24-hour observation, but reports emanating from the South American press indicate that the definitive decision to leave him out of the starting lineup has already been finalised by the coaching staff.

This unexpected development is set to cause a massive shake-up in the defence, as Martínez has consistently been the central anchor of the national team's golden generation throughout their consecutive major tournament victories.

Experienced Rulli Prepares for the Call

With the legendary goalkeeper forced onto the sidelines, manager Lionel Scaloni is prepared to throw the experienced Gerónimo Rulli directly into the line of fire for this crucial group stage encounter.

The reliable backup brings a wealth of international familiarity to the squad, which helps calm nerves despite the player suffering from a distinct lack of competitive game time at the club level over the recent domestic months.

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