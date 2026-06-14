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Brazil don’t scare teams anymore - Ex-Chelsea star slams Selecao after Morocco draw

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 07:32 - 14 June 2026
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The former Chelsea midfielder said the Selecao no longer intimidate opponents.
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Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley has cast doubt on Brazil's ability to dominate the 2026 FIFA World Cup, claiming the South American giants no longer possess the fear factor that once made them one of football's most intimidating teams.

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Burley's comments came after Brazil were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Morocco in their opening Group C fixture.

Morocco produced an energetic performance on the global stage, taking the game to Brazil from the opening whistle. The Atlas Lions were rewarded for their positive approach in the 21st minute when Ismael Saibari latched onto a clever pass before calmly lifting the ball beyond goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

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Brazil eventually found a response through Vinicius Junior, who produced a moment of quality to restore parity.

The Real Madrid star cut inside from the left and unleashed a powerful strike that gave Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou no chance.

Burley delivers a harsh verdict

Reacting to the performance, Burley argued that Brazil's reputation alone is no longer enough to intimidate opponents.

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"Brazil don't scare anybody," Burley said while analysing the match, as reported by ESPN FC on X.

He added, "They have moments of quality, but they don't frighten you."

Despite the underwhelming draw, Brazil remain well-positioned in Group C and are widely expected to progress to the knockout stages.

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The Selecao still have fixtures against Scotland and Haiti remaining, and victories in those matches would likely secure qualification.

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