Brazil don’t scare teams anymore - Ex-Chelsea star slams Selecao after Morocco draw

The former Chelsea midfielder said the Selecao no longer intimidate opponents.

Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley has cast doubt on Brazil's ability to dominate the 2026 FIFA World Cup, claiming the South American giants no longer possess the fear factor that once made them one of football's most intimidating teams.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Burley's comments came after Brazil were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Morocco in their opening Group C fixture.

Morocco produced an energetic performance on the global stage, taking the game to Brazil from the opening whistle. The Atlas Lions were rewarded for their positive approach in the 21st minute when Ismael Saibari latched onto a clever pass before calmly lifting the ball beyond goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brazil eventually found a response through Vinicius Junior, who produced a moment of quality to restore parity.

The Real Madrid star cut inside from the left and unleashed a powerful strike that gave Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou no chance.

Burley delivers a harsh verdict

Reacting to the performance, Burley argued that Brazil's reputation alone is no longer enough to intimidate opponents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Brazil don't scare anybody," Burley said while analysing the match, as reported by ESPN FC on X.

He added, "They have moments of quality, but they don't frighten you."

NÃO ASSUSTA??? 😳😲 Ex-jogador do Chelsea, Craig Burley foi DIRETO ao opinar sobre a seleção brasileira na Copa do Mundo! O que achou da fala dele, fã de esportes?



👉 Assista à Copa do Mundo FIFA pela CazéTV, no #DisneyPlus, sem custo adicional.#ESPN2026 #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/DgIrsFV8Du — SportsCenter Brasil (@SportsCenterBR) June 14, 2026

Despite the underwhelming draw, Brazil remain well-positioned in Group C and are widely expected to progress to the knockout stages.

Advertisement

Advertisement