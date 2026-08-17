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Man United take stance on Bruno Fernandes’ transfer as they brace up for Galatasaray bid

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 21:07 - 17 August 2026
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Man United take stance on Bruno Fernandes’ transfer
Manchester United have taken a firm stance on the future of their captain, Bruno Fernandes, insisting he is not for sale at any price this summer despite mounting interest from several top European clubs.
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The club's current position marks a shift from last year when Al Hilal were reportedly prepared to offer £100 million. 

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At the time, United's willingness to let Fernandes decide his own future reportedly left the player feeling undervalued. 

Now, the club seems determined to keep him, recognising that replacing a player of his calibre in the current market would be a costly and difficult task.

Man United say Fernandes not for sale

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Turkish giants Galatasaray are reportedly preparing a substantial bid of £42.7 million for the Portuguese international, coupled with a lucrative salary offer that would effectively double his current earnings. 

However, United sources maintain that any potential suitors would be wasting their time, as the club has no intention of parting with its influential midfielder.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes || Imago
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes || Imago

A host of clubs, including Atletico Madrid, Juventus, and AC Milan, have also been monitoring Fernandes' situation. 

These clubs believe they can leverage the fact that United have not yet finalised a new contract for their captain, whose current deal has one year remaining with an option for a further year.

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Fernandes is already among the highest earners at Old Trafford, on a reported £220,000 per week.

The offer from Galatasaray is said to be around £18.3 million annually, which, due to Turkey's tax laws, would significantly increase his take-home pay. 

Bruno Fernandes in action || Imago
Bruno Fernandes in action || Imago
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The proposed deal also includes performance-related bonuses, such as £1.3 million for each league title and additional payments for assists and Champions League progression.

Talks over a new contract for Fernandes are understood to be at a preliminary stage.

The 31-year-old has been a consistent leader on the pitch through recent managerial changes and remains central to the team's ambitions under Michael Carrick.

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