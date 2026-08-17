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Gyokeres out, Osimhen in - Barcelona push for Arsenal star as Gunners explore move for Super Eagles star

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 19:09 - 17 August 2026
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Gyokeres out, Osimhen in - Barcelona push for Arsenal star
Spanish giants Barcelona are reportedly preparing a bid for Arsenal striker Viktor Gyökeres, a move that could set off a chain reaction impacting the future of Nigerian international Victor Osimhen.
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Barcelona's hunt for a new number nine intensified following the departure of Polish star Robert Lewandowski at the end of his contract last season. 

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The recent transfer of Ferran Torres to Paris Saint-Germain has left the Catalan club without a recognised senior striker just as the new La Liga season is about to begin.

Despite a busy summer that has seen the arrival of Karim Adeyemi, Rodri, João Cancelo, and Anthony Gordon, reinforcing their attack remains a top priority for Barcelona. 

Barcelona for Gyökeres, Osimhen for Arsenal

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According to reports, Barcelona have redirected their sights toward Gyökeres as their primary attacking target, a potential deal could clear the path for Osimhen’s transfer.

Barcelona had initially targeted Atlético Madrid's Julián Álvarez, but negotiations with their La Liga rivals have proven difficult. 

Gyokeres scores for Arsenal || imago
Gyokeres scores for Arsenal || imago

This has prompted them to consider Gyökeres as a more achievable alternative before the transfer window closes.

Should Gyökeres make the switch to Spain, his departure from Arsenal could create the opening the Gunners need to reignite their interest in Victor Osimhen. 

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Arsenal recently reopened talks with Galatasaray for the Nigerian forward, whose future in Turkey appears uncertain.

Osimhen himself hinted at a possible exit after scoring a brace in Galatasaray's 2-2 season-opening draw against Çorum. 

Osimhen scores for Galatasaray. || IMAGO
Osimhen scores for Galatasaray. || IMAGO
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Previously, fitting the striker into their squad and managing his wage demands would have been significant hurdles for Arsenal.

However, the sale of Gyökeres would free up both squad space and financial resources, potentially making a deal for Osimhen more feasible. 

Galatasaray may be willing to sell if their valuation is met, especially if they can secure a replacement.

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