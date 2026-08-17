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Osimhen to choose between Arsenal and Man United? Everything you need to know

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 13:04 - 17 August 2026
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Osimhen to choose between Arsenal and Man United
Manchester United have reportedly been offered a chance to sign Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen and are set to battle Arsenal for his signature.
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Osimhen is one of Europe's most sought-after forwards following an impressive campaign since joining Galatasaray. 

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The Super Eagles striker was recently linked with a move to Arsenal, with discussions between both clubs already taking place.

With Arsenal still in the race for Osimhen, Manchester United have also explored a move to sign the Nigerian international.

With the Red Devils aiming to hijack the deal for the Nigerian forward, the ultimate decision rests on Osimhen to select his preferred destination between the two clubs.

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Osimhen linked to Man United

Sources indicate that United have reached out to the Turkish champions to gauge the feasibility of a deal for the Nigerian international. 

This initial contact is understood to be an exploratory step to determine the potential cost of a transfer, and no formal bid has been submitted.

Osimhen scores for Galatasaray. || IMAGO
Osimhen scores for Galatasaray. || IMAGO

The interest comes as Michael Carrick’s squad finalises preparations for the 2026-27 Premier League season, which kicks off with an away fixture against Hull City on August 22.

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However, securing the striker's signature would be a complex and costly endeavour, with reports suggesting Galatasaray's asking price is around €150 million.

Manchester United, who finished third in the Premier League last season to secure Champions League football, have already been active in the transfer market, signing Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos. 

Despite these signings, the centre-forward position has become a point of concern ahead of the season opener. 

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Osimhen for Galatasaray|| Imago
Osimhen for Galatasaray|| Imago

Sesko has been sidelined with an injury and missed the end of the pre-season schedule, potentially forcing Mbeumo into a central role. 

With Osimhen’s signing, he would offer a different dimension to United's attack, bringing a combination of pace, power, and intelligent movement.

The Super Eagles star has already started the new season strongly, scoring twice against Çorum FK in Galatasaray’s opening game.

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