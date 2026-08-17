Trabzonspor set asking price for Super Eagles star Onuachu following Saudi Arabia interest

Trabzonspor have revealed their valuation for the prolific striker Paul Onuachu after being linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Nigerian international’s future at Trabzonspor hangs in the balance as the summer transfer window enters its final weeks

Advertisement

Advertisement

Onuachu rejoined Trabzonspor permanently last summer, following a successful loan spell from Southampton during the 2023-24 season.

He immediately made his mark, netting an impressive 26 goals across all competitions. His 22 league goals earned him a share of the Turkish Super Lig's Golden Boot, tying with Istanbul Basaksehir's Eldor Shomurodov.

Al Ahli lead race for Onuachu

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite a stellar individual campaign, uncertainty has surrounded the 32-year-old's status at the club.

According to recent reports, Trabzonspor are prepared to part ways with their star forward if their €30 million valuation is met.

Paul Onuachu || Imago

Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli have emerged as the frontrunners for his signature, with further talks between the two clubs expected this week.

The Nigerian striker is reportedly open to a move, but any potential deal hinges on an interested club meeting Trabzonspor's asking price.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having reportedly had a €130 million bid for Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen rejected, Al Hilal may be in the market for a new forward, especially if Karim Benzema's rumoured departure materialises.

Initially, Trabzonspor had been firm in their desire to keep their top scorer, rejecting two previous offers.

Paul Onuachu in action for Trabzonspor|| Imago

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, their position appears to have shifted as they reportedly close in on a deal for former Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez from Al Hilal.

Securing a high-profile replacement like Nunez would likely make the club more willing to sanction Onuachu's departure.