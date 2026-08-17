Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha reveals the real origin of his famous name

Jay-Jay Okocha reveals how his famous nickname began in childhood

Former Super Eagles star Jay-Jay Okocha has revealed the fascinating story behind the nickname that became synonymous with one of Nigeria’s greatest footballers.

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Nigeria's Jay Jay Okocha against Tunisia at the 2004 AFCON

The name Jay-Jay Okocha is instantly recognisable in football, but the Nigerian legend has revealed that the famous nickname was not created for his football career.

Instead, it emerged naturally from his childhood in the neighbourhood, where football was the main source of entertainment for him and his brothers.

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According to Okocha, several members of his family played football, creating a situation where simply calling out “Austin” could confuse.

‘We had two Austins’

Okocha explained that football dominated his childhood because the children in his neighbourhood had very little access to conventional toys.

“It all started in the neighbourhood, where we grew up. All of us were footballers, because we had no other toy. We were just on the street,” he explained.

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His brothers were also footballers, and at one point there were two people in the family known as Austin.

“My two brothers played as well, so we had two Austin then,” Okocha recalled.

🎙️ Okocha explains how the famous name “Jay-Jay” came about. pic.twitter.com/RRhWrKtyLS — Soar Africa! (@SSE_NGA) August 17, 2026

That led people around them to find an easier way to distinguish between the siblings.

“So to identify which Austin, they started calling me Austin Jay-Jay’s brother,” he said.

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How ‘Jay-Jay’ became official

The nickname became even more useful when Okocha travelled abroad, and people struggled to pronounce his full first name, Augustine.

“When I travelled, some people were struggling to pronounce my name Augustine, so Jay-Jay was a lot easier,” the former midfielder explained.

Rather than correcting people every time, Okocha decided to embrace the nickname.

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“So I said I might as well adopt the name, and I put it in my passport and that’s it, to make it official,” he revealed.

Okocha ended his story with a humorous admission, joking that his brothers still have a financial connection to the nickname.

“But I still pay royalties to my brothers,” he joked.

Okocha went on to enjoy a distinguished career with clubs including Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahçe, Paris Saint-Germain, Bolton Wanderers and others, while becoming one of the most celebrated players in Nigerian football history.

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