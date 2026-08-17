They said he would suffer — Chukwueze triggers global meltdown after butchering Man United for Amorim
Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze has officially initiated absolute pandemonium across the global football space.
In a spectacular demonstration of lethal attacking prowess, the Nigerian international completely butchered English heavyweight giants Manchester United to spark a massive wave of internet adoration.
The electric forward produced a jaw-dropping masterclass to inspire AC Milan to a dominant 4-2 pre-season victory.
The blockbuster result handed new Milan boss Rúben Amorim a dream first win since taking over the Italian hot seat.
Operating in a completely transformed role, Chukwueze brutally exposed his manager's former club, prompting millions of fans, including heartbroken United supporters, to bow down to his talent.
A fine second-half turnaround to end pre-season 👏 pic.twitter.com/4H8adkcvmS— AC Milan (@acmilan) August 15, 2026
Here are the major talking points from a glittering night of football defined by tactical shifts, social media warfare, and Chukwueze’s raw brilliance:
The Shock RWB Masterclass That Silenced the Haters
Before a ball was kicked, critics on the internet were actively praying on the 25-year-old’s downfall, confidently predicting he would completely fail as a right wing-back under Amorim's signature 3-4-3 system.
Instead, Chukwueze delivered a comprehensive response by registering an astronomical tally of one clinical goal and two majestic assists.
An observant follower quickly took to the timeline to defend the player, pointing out that just because the 3-4-3 formation failed at United does not mean it will not work for Milan, warning everyone not to be too quick to judge his capabilities.
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"Thanks For Cooking Those Red Frauds!"
The sheer dominance of the Nigerian's performance provided immense satisfaction to rival fanbases, who immediately swarmed the comment sections to taunt the Premier League side.
United's defensive structure was left entirely hallowed out by Chukwueze's explosive transitions down the flank.
An ecstatic supporter led the digital celebration, sending a direct message of appreciation to the winger to thank him for completely cooking those red frauds on the pitch.
Bypassing Club Loyalty to Support the "Starboy"
The unifying power of Nigerian football was on full display as the global fanbase completely ignored traditional club rivalries to celebrate their countryman's European explosion.
Even local supporters who bleed Manchester United red admitted they had to abandon their club allegiance to salute the forward.
A passionate Nigerian fan beautifully summarised the cultural pride by labelling him the true Starboy from Nigeria, stating that even as a Manchester United fan, he still had to support his own brother.
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The Ultimate "Africa Best Player" Prophecy
With the new competitive season rapidly approaching, Chukwueze's breathtaking form has fueled immediate predictions about his individual trophy cabinet.
Fans are thoroughly convinced that under Amorim's guidance, the former Villarreal attacker is primed for an historic individual campaign, matching the high-flying momentum seen from other elite Nigerian forwards currently rescuing their European clubs from opening-day humiliation.
An over-the-moon supporter boldly typed out that a Chukwueze African Best Player season is officially incoming.
Two goals and four assists in one photo 😎 pic.twitter.com/7p4yJROui5— AC Milan (@acmilan) August 15, 2026
The Dangerous Injury Ultimatum
While the Milan faithful are completely ecstatic about his tactical development, seasoned analysts are issuing serious warnings regarding his physical durability.
Supporters know that his explosive style requires peak physical conditioning to survive the grueling Italian top flight.
Looking ahead to the intense Scudetto race, an analytical fan voiced the general consensus of the fanbase, concluding that this guy will perform in Serie A 100 per cent if he avoids injuries because he is going to be incredibly important for the club.