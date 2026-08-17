Chukwueze Reinvented — How Super Eagles ‘Starboy’ solved Amorim’s wing-back puzzle against Man United

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze has driven football fans into absolute hysteria after a breathtaking three-goal contribution saw AC Milan destroy Manchester United 4-2.

Samuel Chukwueze did more than light up AC Milan’s 4-2 pre-season win over Manchester United; he answered the biggest question about his future at the club.

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Operating as a right wing-back in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1, the Nigerian produced a goal, two assists and a man-of-the-match display to silence early doubts over his suitability for the role.

From doubt to decisive

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Before kick-off, social media was split. Some fans questioned whether a natural winger could handle the defensive demands of a wing-back spot in Amorim’s system.

By the final whistle, the narrative had flipped. Chukwueze was Milan’s best player, the only outfield man to play the full 90 minutes, and the catalyst for a comeback win against Amorim’s former club.

He opened his account in the 37th minute, finishing from close range after Goncalo Ramos’ square ball to cancel out Harry Maguire’s early header.

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In the second half, he delivered pinpoint crosses for Alphadjo Cisse and Ramos as Milan turned a 2-2 game into a 4-2 victory, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek adding the fourth.

A fine second-half turnaround to end pre-season 👏 pic.twitter.com/4H8adkcvmS — AC Milan (@acmilan) August 15, 2026

“Starboy from Nigeria”

Online, especially on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, the reactions captured the mood shift around Chukwueze’s Milan story.

“Starboy from Nigeria. Even as a Manchester United fan, I still have to support my own,” one supporter wrote, while another added: “Crazy thing is I saw tweets cooking him, saying he will suffer at the RWB. 3-4-3 no work for United no mean say e no go work for Milan.”

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Others were even more pointed: “Thanks for cooking those Red frauds,” and “Chukwueze Africa best player season incoming.”

The praise extended beyond banter. “This guy will perform in Serie A 100 percent if no injury,” one fan noted, with another insisting: “Chukwueze will be so important for us next season.”

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Amorim’s blueprint, with a Nigerian twist

At Manchester United, Amorim was known for converting attacking players into effective wide operators within his 3-4-2-1. Now at Milan, he has applied the same logic to Chukwueze, but with even more end product.

Chukwueze is clearly embracing the change as he looks to revive his Milan career after a good time at Premier League club Fulham on a season loan.

Against United, he gave Milan exactly what Amorim’s system demands: width in attack, direct goal threat, and the engine to track back when needed.

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Wing-backs are the engine room of Amorim’s 3-4-2-1. Without productive flanks, the system stalls.

Chukwueze’s performance suggested he can be the solution on the right: stretching play, creating chances and chipping in with goals – all while staying disciplined enough to fit the shape.

Player ratings reflected his impact. One Milan-focused outlet gave him an 8 and labelled him MOTM, noting: “He has made that right-flank spot his for now.”

Another analysis highlighted how he “stretches the play and cuts through the opposition defence, as he did with the decisive crosses for Cisse and Ramos.”

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Two goals and four assists in one photo 😎 pic.twitter.com/7p4yJROui5 — AC Milan (@acmilan) August 15, 2026

Why this matters for Milan’s season

This was more than a standout friendly, it was the night the story around Chukwueze at Milan changed – from injury concerns and form questions to a central figure in Amorim’s project.

As one headline put it: “Chukwueze’s Milan redemption: How Amorim is bringing Samu back to life.”

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