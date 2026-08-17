It’s better for us if they arrive soon - Maresca confirms Man City in talk to replace Rodri

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has confirmed the club intends to make further signings before the transfer window closes.

The Citizens were hampered 3-0 by Arsenal in the Community Shield, with Maresca’s first competitive game ending in a loss.

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Riccardo Calafiori opened the scoring just 33 seconds into the game before Kai Havertz added the second goal from a close-range header.

In the second half, captain Martin Ødegaard sealed the win with a silky move to slot the ball into an empty net.

Maresca speaks on signing new players

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Following the defeat at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Sunday, Maresca made it clear that Manchester City's transfer strategy was already in motion and not a reaction to the result.

The statement comes as negotiations for Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi intensify and speculation mounts over the future of Rodri, who was absent from the squad.

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"We knew already before the game the things that we need to do," Maresca stated. "It is not because we lost the game. We are quite clear. For sure, we are going to do something before the transfer window closes."

Manchester City are in advanced talks with Lille to sign French midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi. The clubs are reportedly negotiating a fee around €80 million, a reduction from Lille's initial €100 million valuation.

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Bouaddi is said to have already agreed to personal terms and is keen for the move to be finalised swiftly.

When questioned about the potential signing, Maresca remained guarded but stressed the urgency of integrating new players.

"He is still a Lille player," the manager said. "But any new signing, as soon as they arrive, it’s better for us, because we have the Premier League starting in one week."

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With the Premier League season fast approaching, Manchester City are under pressure to finalise their squad.

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Securing Bouaddi appears to be the immediate priority to bolster Maresca's midfield options.