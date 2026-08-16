Super Eagles forward Adams reacts to dream Venezia debut, promises more sparks

Nigerian striker Akor Adams had a debut to remember for Venezia after his summer move

Akor Adams has set his sights on becoming a key figure for Venezia FC after making a sensational competitive debut for the newly promoted Serie A side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Nigeria international scored twice and provided an assist as Venezia defeated Modena 3-2 in a thrilling Coppa Italia encounter, and he is already targeting more goals this season.

Adams delighted with winning start

Adams joined Venezia on a four-year contract this summer after ending his 18-month spell with Sevilla FC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Returning to Italy's top flight, the striker knows he could play an important role for a Venezia side that struggled for goals during their previous Serie A campaign, scoring only 32 times before relegation in 2024/25.

His debut offered an encouraging glimpse of what he can provide, with Adams directly involved in all three goals against Modena.

“I am happy to be here and to represent this club. “It was a difficult start, even though we were in control of the game, but my goals then helped us secure the victory, which is what matters,” Adams said, according to Venezia's official website.

The forward is also convinced Venezia have the ingredients for a successful campaign. “We have a great deal to offer, and I am sure this will be a season we can enjoy,” he added.

Nigerian striker wants to be focal point

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adams was equally impressed by manager Giovanni Stroppa and believes the squad can develop an attractive style of football under his guidance.

“We can build something great here, and we have an excellent coach and excellent teammates. Coach Stroppa always pushes us to do more,” he said.

The Nigerian acknowledged that the players are still adapting to their manager's demands but believes they will soon be able to implement his philosophy effectively.

Adams also revealed his admiration for the unique atmosphere at the Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo.