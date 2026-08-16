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Super Eagles suffer injury blow ahead of next international break

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:15 - 16 August 2026
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Super Eagles players celebrating their win against Jamaica || Imago
Super Eagles players celebrating their win against Jamaica || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
The Super Eagles have been left sweating on the fitness of one of their breakout stars
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Nigeria could be sweating over the fitness of Femi Azeez ahead of the September international break after the Millwall winger was forced off with a hamstring injury during their Championship victory over Bristol City.

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The 25-year-old lasted only 30 minutes of Millwall’s 2-0 win at Ashton Gate before being replaced by Kyrell Lisbie after feeling discomfort in his hamstring.

Azeez injury raises Nigeria concerns

The extent of Azeez’s injury remains unclear, with Millwall manager Alex Neil admitting that the club will need to wait for further assessment before determining the severity of the problem.

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“He just says he felt something in his hamstring,” Neil told NewsAtDen, as quoted by Southwark News.

“We’re hoping that it’s not going to be anything significant. I don’t think it is at this stage from speaking to him.”

Neil, however, remained cautious after admitting several other players had initially appeared to have minor issues before being ruled out.

“I don’t want to say too much about it. We hope Femi’s fine. He’s been a talisman for us,” he added.

Super Eagles sweating on key winger

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The injury comes at an unfortunate time for Azeez after he enjoyed a breakthrough 2025/26 campaign with Millwall, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists in 37 league appearances.

His performances earned him a place in the Championship Team of the Season and a maiden Nigeria call-up.

Azeez subsequently made an immediate impact for the Super Eagles at the 2026 Unity Cup, scoring twice against Zimbabwe before assisting in Nigeria’s 3-0 victory over Jamaica in the final.

With Hull City reportedly interested and the winger targeting a Premier League move, Azeez will now undergo further assessment. Nigeria will be hoping the problem is minor and does not prevent the Millwall star from joining the Super Eagles for the September international break.

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