Chukwueze vows to shine in 'second chance' at AC Milan

Super Eagles ace Samuel Chukwueze is keen to impress in his second stint at AC Milan.

Samuel Chukwueze has expressed his commitment to resurrecting his AC Milan career, describing his unexpected return to the San Siro under new manager Rúben Amorim as a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" ahead of the 2026/27 Serie A campaign.

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The 27-year-old Nigeria international initially arrived in Milan with massive expectations in July 2023. However, his debut season in Italy was severely marred by inconsistent form and limited integration, ultimately leading to a temporary exit.

Chukwueze's detour to London

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Sent on loan to Fulham for the 2025/26 campaign, Chukwueze looked to rebuild his confidence in the Premier League. During his spell at Craven Cottage between September 2025 and June 2026, he managed 25 appearances and contributed three goals across all competitions.

Despite a promising start in England, the London club ultimately declined to trigger their purchase option, sending the winger back to Milan this summer facing a highly uncertain future.

Chukwueze set for resurgence

Enter Rúben Amorim. The newly appointed Milan boss has offered Chukwueze a completely clean slate, immediately identifying him as an ideal fit for his signature right wing-back role.

The Nigerian has flourished during this tactical shift, most notably scoring a clinical 37th-minute equaliser with two assists to boot in Milan's impressive 4-2 pre-season victory over Manchester United on August 15, 2026.

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Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Chukwueze expressed immense gratitude for his manager's backing and detailed his determination not to let the lifeline slip away.

"Yes, he's a good coach. He trusts me, so he gave me an opportunity. Now it's up to me to seize it," Chukwueze explained. "He simply gave me faith, and I think I have to take advantage of it. I can't waste this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, returning to Milan after my loan."

Chukwueze ready for new season

With his confidence visibly restored, the Nigerian is now fully focused on translating his pre-season momentum into competitive success. Milan are currently finalising preparations for their domestic opener, and Chukwueze is expected to play a central role.