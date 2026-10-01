Advertisement

Another of Semi Ajayi's teammates escapes death after ghastly car crash

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 21:18 - 01 October 2026
A second Hull City player has escaped unhurt after a car crash near the training ground, weeks after Sorba Thomas' incident in Cottingham.
Advertisement

Another Hull City player has been involved in a serious car crash near the club’s training ground, just three weeks after teammate Sorba Thomas flipped his vehicle in the same area. The latest incident left a Mercedes on its side.

Advertisement

The identity of the player involved has not been disclosed, although the incident has raised fresh concerns after Thomas survived a similar crash on the same road in September.

Second Hull player crashes near training ground

Emergency services were called to Millhouse Woods Lane in Cottingham at around 8.30am on Thursday after reports of a single-vehicle collision.

Advertisement

Images from the scene showed a Mercedes lying on its side on the residential road close to Hull City’s training ground. Hull City confirmed that the club was aware of the images circulating online and that nobody had been harmed.

“Hull City is aware of images circulating on social media following a road traffic accident near the club’s training ground and can confirm that no one was harmed in the incident,” the club said.

Humberside Police also confirmed that officers and emergency services attended the scene, saying, “Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of the collision.”

The identity of the player remains unknown, although Lucas Gourna-Douath was pictured with the vehicle in an Instagram post on Wednesday. The midfielder joined Hull in the summer from RB Salzburg in a £3 million transfer and had recently received a new Mercedes GLC 53.

Thomas survived similar crash three weeks ago

Advertisement

The latest incident comes just weeks after Sorba Thomas was involved in another crash on Millhouse Woods Lane while travelling to training.

The 27-year-old escaped without injury after his grey Land Rover Defender flipped onto its roof. Images showed the vehicle with broken windows following the crash, while stunned residents reportedly gathered at the scene.

The accident happened at around 8.30am, with locals claiming vehicles typically travel at only around 15mph along the narrow road. Thomas was able to return to football immediately, coming off the bench for Hull in their 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge the following day.

With two Hull players now involved in separate crashes near the club’s training ground within three weeks, the incidents have attracted considerable attention around the Tigers, who are also home to Nigeria international Semi Ajayi.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Denmark vs Portugal: Jesus remains perfect without Ronaldo as Ramos, Bruno step up
Football
01.10.2026
Denmark vs Portugal: Jesus remains perfect without Ronaldo as Ramos, Bruno step up
Another of Semi Ajayi's teammates escapes death after ghastly car crash
Football
01.10.2026
Another of Semi Ajayi's teammates escapes death after ghastly car crash
‘I will not hide’ – Portugal coach Jesus ready to confront Ronaldo situation head-on
Football
01.10.2026
‘I will not hide’ – Portugal coach Jesus ready to confront Ronaldo situation head-on
Messi owns us now — Spanish club announce as Ronaldo rivalry takes new shape
Football
01.10.2026
Messi owns us now — Spanish club announce as Ronaldo rivalry takes new shape
Cristiano Ronaldo Retired? 5 untouchable records CR7 set for Portugal
Football
01.10.2026
Cristiano Ronaldo Retired? 5 untouchable records CR7 set for Portugal
Total disaster! Why Ghana sacked Carlos Queiroz after just 5 months
Football
01.10.2026
Total disaster! Why Ghana sacked Carlos Queiroz after just 5 months