Another of Semi Ajayi's teammates escapes death after ghastly car crash

A second Hull City player has escaped unhurt after a car crash near the training ground, weeks after Sorba Thomas' incident in Cottingham.

Another Hull City player has been involved in a serious car crash near the club’s training ground, just three weeks after teammate Sorba Thomas flipped his vehicle in the same area. The latest incident left a Mercedes on its side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The identity of the player involved has not been disclosed, although the incident has raised fresh concerns after Thomas survived a similar crash on the same road in September.

Second Hull player crashes near training ground

Emergency services were called to Millhouse Woods Lane in Cottingham at around 8.30am on Thursday after reports of a single-vehicle collision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Images from the scene showed a Mercedes lying on its side on the residential road close to Hull City’s training ground. Hull City confirmed that the club was aware of the images circulating online and that nobody had been harmed.

“Hull City is aware of images circulating on social media following a road traffic accident near the club’s training ground and can confirm that no one was harmed in the incident,” the club said.

Humberside Police also confirmed that officers and emergency services attended the scene, saying, “Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of the collision.”

The identity of the player remains unknown, although Lucas Gourna-Douath was pictured with the vehicle in an Instagram post on Wednesday. The midfielder joined Hull in the summer from RB Salzburg in a £3 million transfer and had recently received a new Mercedes GLC 53.

Thomas survived similar crash three weeks ago

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest incident comes just weeks after Sorba Thomas was involved in another crash on Millhouse Woods Lane while travelling to training.

The 27-year-old escaped without injury after his grey Land Rover Defender flipped onto its roof. Images showed the vehicle with broken windows following the crash, while stunned residents reportedly gathered at the scene.

The accident happened at around 8.30am, with locals claiming vehicles typically travel at only around 15mph along the narrow road. Thomas was able to return to football immediately, coming off the bench for Hull in their 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge the following day.