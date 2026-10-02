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New-look Super Eagles arrive in Moscow for friendly after Guinea-Bissau humiliation

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 19:24 - 02 October 2026
The Super Eagles have arrived in Moscow ahead of their international friendly against Russia, seeking a response after their embarrassing defeat to Guinea-Bissau.
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The Nigerian contingent touched down in the Russian capital on Friday afternoon, ready for their final game of this international break.

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Eric Chelle’s side will face Russia at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Tuesday in only the second full international meeting between the two nations. Their previous encounter, in June 2025, ended in a 1-1 draw at the Luzhniki Stadium.

The trip comes at a difficult moment for the Super Eagles, who just suffered a shocking 3-0 loss to Guinea-Bissau in a 2027 AFCON qualifier.

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That result left the team bottom of their group after two matches and sparked widespread criticism of the performance and preparation.

Chelle has already been forced into changes. Captain Wilfred Ndidi and Akpe Victory have withdrawn from the squad, with John Otomewo and Vince Osuji called up as replacements.

In-Form Kelechi Iheanacho has been called up to face Russia
In-Form Kelechi Iheanacho has been called up to face Russia

There will also be home-based representation with trio Chibuzor Atata, Aderemi Adeoye, and Kenneth Igboke all included.

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The new-look group is expected to be led by Moses Simon and will now look to restore some pride against Russia and give Chelle a chance to assess his options after the Guinea-Bissau setback.

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, defenders Emmanuel Fernandez, Benjamin Fredrick and Bright Osayi-Samuel, midfielder Raphael Onyedika, and striker Akor Adams are among those included in the squad.

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