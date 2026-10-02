Real Madrid, AC Milan monitoring talented Emeka

Real Madrid and AC Milan are monitoring 17-year-old Granada winger Owen Emeka following his standout performances in Spain's Segunda División

Owen Emeka is quickly becoming one of the young players attracting attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Real Madrid and AC Milan reportedly keeping tabs on the Granada winger.

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The 17-year-old has already made his mark in Spain’s second division this season, including a stunning goal that caught the attention of Milan scouts.

Emeka catches Milan scouts’ attention

Developed through Granada’s academy, Emeka has gradually forced his way into the first-team picture and is now gaining valuable experience in the Segunda División. The winger has featured in six league matches this season, scoring once, but his most eye-catching moment came against Albacete.

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Milan scouts had travelled to the game to watch Dylan Rodriguez, only for the midfielder to remain an unused substitute throughout the 1-1 draw.

That opened the door for Emeka to make an impression, and he took full advantage by producing a superb goal that reportedly caught the attention of the representatives in the stands.

His performance was enough for Milan to continue monitoring his progress, with the teenager now emerging as a player to watch in Spain.

Real Madrid join growing list of admirers

AC Milan are not the only major European club believed to be interested in Emeka, with Real Madrid also reportedly monitoring his development at Granada.

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The teenager, who is of Nigerian origin, has continued to progress in Spain and appears to have a potentially significant future ahead of him.

Granada have also moved to protect their investment, with Emeka under contract until the summer of 2031. His deal reportedly contains a release clause worth around €15 million, which could become an important factor if interest from Europe's leading clubs develops into a formal transfer approach.

For now, Emeka remains focused on his development with Granada and his international career with Spain. The winger has been called up to the Spanish Under-18 squad during the current international break as the team prepares for the Under-18 World Cup in Qatar, scheduled for November.