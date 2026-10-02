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I was losing myself — Meg Thee Stallion dissects ‘shocking’ breakup from NBA star Klay Thompson

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 11:27 - 02 October 2026
Megan Thee Stallion has opened up about her abrupt breakup with NBA star Klay Thompson, revealing how the split left her feeling lost and emotionally drained.
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In a candid interview with Marie Claire, the Houston rapper reflected on the sudden end of their relationship in April.

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She described the experience in raw terms, saying she felt like she had been “put through the washing machine and the dryer with tins, shovels, and a cactus.

“It was very rough… to put it gently,” Megan said.

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“What’s meant for you is always going to work out. And if something is constantly making you feel uncomfortable, just on edge all the time, you probably are not supposed to be there.”

The 30-year-old admitted she had been trying to force a situation that wasn’t right.

“I think I just kept trying to make pieces fit that didn’t belong, trying to fit myself into someone else’s life. I was losing myself a little bit.”

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Now, she says she is focused on rediscovering her own identity.

“I am now in the space of finding me again… I cannot be disrespected. I cannot be a person who is not gonna be me. I’m going to be Megan Thee Stallion. I love being me.”

Megan made it clear she will not compromise her independence in future relationships.

“I will not be behind any man. I will have a partner. I will be equals with my partner. I’m never gonna take the backseat to anything.”

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