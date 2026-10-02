I was losing myself — Meg Thee Stallion dissects ‘shocking’ breakup from NBA star Klay Thompson

Megan Thee Stallion has opened up about her abrupt breakup with NBA star Klay Thompson, revealing how the split left her feeling lost and emotionally drained.

In a candid interview with Marie Claire, the Houston rapper reflected on the sudden end of their relationship in April.

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She described the experience in raw terms, saying she felt like she had been “put through the washing machine and the dryer with tins, shovels, and a cactus.

“It was very rough… to put it gently,” Megan said.

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“What’s meant for you is always going to work out. And if something is constantly making you feel uncomfortable, just on edge all the time, you probably are not supposed to be there.”

The 30-year-old admitted she had been trying to force a situation that wasn’t right.

“I think I just kept trying to make pieces fit that didn’t belong, trying to fit myself into someone else’s life. I was losing myself a little bit.”

Megan Thee Stallion says her relationship with NBA star Klay Thompson left her in a constant state of panic.



🗣️ Megan Thee Stallion: “I was literally living in a constant state of panic 24/7. My anxiety was through the roof every single day, and I felt like I couldn’t even… pic.twitter.com/yD6tLqsEJo — GPSTAR 🔥 (@GP_oluwapelumi2) October 1, 2026

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Now, she says she is focused on rediscovering her own identity.

“I am now in the space of finding me again… I cannot be disrespected. I cannot be a person who is not gonna be me. I’m going to be Megan Thee Stallion. I love being me.”

Megan made it clear she will not compromise her independence in future relationships.