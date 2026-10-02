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Portugal star Leao breaks silence after taking Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic number

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 07:35 - 02 October 2026
Rafael Leao has broken his silence after being handed Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic No. 7 shirt for Portugal, speaking for the first time following the veteran’s dramatic exit from the national team camp.
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Leao wore the famous jersey as Portugal defeated Denmark 4-2 in their UEFA Nations League clash on Thursday.

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The shirt became available after Ronaldo, 41, walked out of the squad on Wednesday amid a bitter row with manager Jorge Jesus.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner had been left on the bench for Portugal’s previous match against Norway and subsequently left the training camp, fuelling speculation that he has played his final game for the national team.

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Speaking after the win over Denmark, Leao, who moved to Galatasaray to link up with Nigeria's Victor Osimhen over the summer, addressed the significance of the number.

“It’s been special for me to wear the No. 7 shirt because Cristiano is my idol since I was a child,” he said.

“My kids were also born on the 7th, so I am so happy. I tried my best to respect this number, this shirt. I am happy with the win.”

The decision to assign Ronaldo’s long-time number to the Galatasaray forward so quickly has only intensified the debate around the veteran’s international future.

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Ronaldo has promised to “tell the truth” about his departure in due course, while his sister Elma publicly criticised the Portuguese public and media for their treatment of him.

His sister believes the 41-year-old has been disrespected by all involved and insists Portuguese fans deserve to deal with mediocrity.

For now, Leão appears determined to honour the legacy of the shirt while Portugal move forward without their all-time leading scorer.

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