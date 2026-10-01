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Cristiano Ronaldo Retired? 5 untouchable records CR7 set for Portugal

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 16:09 - 01 October 2026
Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from the Portugal national team camp has sparked widespread speculation that the 41-year-old captain may have played his final international match.
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After a public rift with head coach Jorge Jesus, which led to Ronaldo leaving the team camp, several Portuguese media outlets have reported that he could officially announce his international retirement.

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While Ronaldo promised to share "the truth" in due course, his departure marks the end of an era.

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Should CR7 hang up his boots for A Seleção, he leaves behind a monumental legacy defined by five virtually untouchable records:

1. All-Time Most International Goals (146 Goals)

Cristiano Ronaldo scores against Croatia || imago
Cristiano Ronaldo scores against Croatia || imago

Ronaldo is not only Portugal’s top scorer but the highest goalscorer in men's international football history.

To put his dominance into perspective, second-placed Pauleta sits almost 100 goals behind on 47.

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2. Most International Caps (234 Appearances)

Ronaldo scores record-breaking World Cup brace || imago
Ronaldo scores record-breaking World Cup brace || imago

Ronaldo's longevity is unprecedented after making his debut in 2003.

He holds the record for most appearances in men's international history, towering over João Moutinho (146 caps).

3. Most World Cup Finals Goals for Portugal (11 Goals)

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Across six World Cup tournaments, Ronaldo scored 11 goals, eclipsing legendary striker Eusébio's record of nine goals set back in 1966.

4. Scored in 6 Consecutive World Cups

Ronaldo remains the only player in football history to score in six separate FIFA World Cup finals tournaments (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, and 2026).

5. Most European Championship Goals (14 Goals)

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Ronaldo with the 2016 Euros trophy || Image credit: Imago

Ronaldo was also lethal in European tournaments for Portugal.

Across six EURO tournaments, CR7 amassed 14 goals, nine more than any other Portuguese player in history.

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