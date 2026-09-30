Ronaldo opens up after abandoning national team duties

Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo released a statement after leaving camp.

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially confirmed his departure from the Portuguese national team camp, releasing a statement that promises to eventually reveal the underlying truth behind his sudden exit.

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Ronaldo's departure statement

The announcement directly followed a press conference in which national team manager Jorge Jesus dismissed rumours of a rift between the pair.

According to his official release, the 41-year-old forward ultimately finalised his decision after a subsequent meeting with Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) president Pedro Proença.

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"After the press conference of the national team, and following a conversation with the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have decided to leave the national team camp," Ronaldo stated.

Refusing to elaborate immediately on the specific internal dynamics, he added: "In time, I will tell all Portuguese people the truth about the reasons that motivated me to leave the national team, to which I always devoted myself."

"Now is the time to wish Portugal and all my teammates good luck, without exception," he concluded.

What happened

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The tension originated during Portugal's 2-1 UEFA Nations League victory over Norway on September 27.

Jesus opted to leave Ronaldo as an unused substitute at the Ullevaal Stadion. The omission sparked widespread reports of severe friction, which Jesus subsequently attempted to play down during his latest media address by claiming there was never a problem in the first place.

Following his departure from the camp, Ronaldo is now unavailable for Portugal's upcoming Nations League fixture against Denmark.

Ronaldo days as a Portugal player are numbered

The 2022 World Cup precedent

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This is not the first time Ronaldo's role as a starter has generated significant managerial friction.

During the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, former head coach Fernando Santos notably benched the captain for the knockout stages.