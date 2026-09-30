Portugal coach addresses 'rift' with Ronaldo

The Selecao head coach, Jorge Jesus, briefed the press on the alleged falling out with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Portugal national team manager Jorge Jesus has dismissed rumours of a fractured relationship with captain Cristiano Ronaldo, insisting there was never a problem over his recent benching and blaming the media coverage for forcing a conversation that never needed to happen.

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The alleged Norway fallout

The controversy erupted following Portugal's 2-1 UEFA Nations League victory over Norway on September 27.

Jesus left the 41-year-old forward as an unused substitute at the Ullevaal Stadion. The decision triggered widespread reports that Ronaldo was visibly furious and had subsequently refused to train with the squad.

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Jesus insists the omission was pre-planned. He said he told Ronaldo he would not start in the Norway match but asked him to warm up during the game when he considered a late cameo before deciding against it.

On the training claims, Jesus was firm that Ronaldo did not refuse to train, saying the forward did gym work, mobility exercises on the pitch and extra muscle-strengthening work at the hotel.

Jorge Jesus (Credit: Imago)

The FPF explained that Ronaldo was on a specific programme that the stadium in Malmö lacked the facilities for, after he sat out Monday's session with the other unused substitutes.

Addressing the media narrative

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Addressing the press ahead of their upcoming fixture against Denmark, Jesus expressed genuine bewilderment at the escalating national crisis.

The manager suggested that the external pressure mandated unnecessary internal conversations, blaming the Portuguese press for forcing them.

"You, so to speak, forced me to speak with Cristiano about an issue that didn't exist in the first place," Jesus told reporters.

"Because you keep talking about this so much in Portugal, and honestly, I don't understand what's going on. There was nothing to discuss."

Jesus reiterates authority

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Jesus clarified that Ronaldo accepts his authority, pointing back to what the forward said at their first press conference in Portugal.

"And what we talked about was exactly what he said on the first day during our press conference," Jesus stated. "He told me: 'You decide. If you want me to play, I'll play. If you don't want me to play, I won't play. If you want me to go into the stands, I'll go into the stands.'"

"That's exactly what happened between us," he added, underlining that the call on who takes the pitch is his.

And what about the fans? And Cristiano leaving after the match? And what about the meeting?



Jorge Jesus:



“You, so to speak, forced me to speak with Cristiano about an issue that didn’t exist in the first place.



Because you keep talking about this so much in Portugal, and… pic.twitter.com/pE3cVTFvBl — Al Nassr Zone (@TheNassrZone) September 30, 2026

The FPF intervention

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Following the initial fallout, Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) president Pedro Proença travelled to Copenhagen for what was widely reported as an emergency crisis meeting.

Jesus played down the severity of the visit, categorising the executive's presence as perfectly normal rather than a rescue mission.

"As for the president, it's completely normal for him to be here," Jesus explained. "The club president and the federation president should be with the national team."

"And because of everything that was being said in Portugal, he wanted to know what had happened, right? But Cristiano and I had already discussed it after dinner," Jesus revealed.