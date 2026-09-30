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Guardiola breaks silence after Manchester City guilty verdict

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 14:41 - 30 September 2026
Former Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola released a defiant statement following the Premier League's announcement.
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Former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has broken his silence following the club's guilty verdict, releasing a resolute statement of solidarity despite his previous insistence that he would walk away if ownership had lied to him regarding financial irregularities.

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Guardiola's declaration of support

Guardiola addressed the situation on September 30, releasing a 54-word statement across his official social media platforms.

The comments mark his first public remarks regarding the investigation since the Premier League officially confirmed on September 29 that an independent commission had found the club guilty of 114 financial charges. 

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The official league announcement followed initial reports that had first broken via The Athletic and Reuters four days earlier, on September 25.

"I want every single Man City fan to know I am here; more than ever," Guardiola stated. "I am, always have been, always will, be behind my club, my owner, my chairman, Ferran, the players, staff, Enzo and you, our unique supporters. Let me be clear: we will get through this together. I love you all."

The May resignation and fan speculation

The timing of Guardiola's departure from the Etihad Stadium provides a complex backdrop to his current stance.

The manager abruptly resigned from his post in May 2026, concluding a decade-long tenure (2016–2026) that yielded six Premier League titles, alongside the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League.

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He was subsequently replaced by former Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca, whom Guardiola referenced in his statement.

During the earlier stages of the Premier League's investigation, Guardiola famously declared that he would immediately resign if he discovered the club's hierarchy had lied to him regarding their financial operations.

Following the formal guilty verdict, rival supporters weaponised his May departure, theorising that the manager resigned precisely because he received advance knowledge of the impending legal outcome.

Despite that narrative and the proven financial breaches during his tenure, Guardiola has publicly backed the institution.

Looming sanctions for Man City

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Manchester City now face the sentencing phase of the tribunal process. The independent commission wields absolute disciplinary authority to determine the club's punishment. The sweeping regulations permit the panel to impose unparalleled sporting sanctions.

These potential consequences range from severe financial penalties and significant points deductions to the retroactive stripping of historical titles or permanent expulsion from the English top flight.

The club has formally indicated its intention to appeal the verdict, describing itself as "disappointed and surprised" by the commission's opinion and maintaining there is "irrefutable evidence" supporting its position.

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