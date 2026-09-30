'Overhyped players' - Ex-Super Eagles star slams Eric Chelle's men after Guinea-Bissau disgrace

Former Nigeria international Dimeji Lawal has launched a scathing attack on the current Super Eagles squad, claiming it is filled with “overhyped players” following the humiliating 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau.

Lawal did not hold back after Tuesday’s AFCON qualifier humiliation in Bissau, where goals from Franculino Djú, Mama Baldé and Álvaro Djaló condemned Nigeria to a heavy away defeat.

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Speaking on BRILA Media, Lawal argued that many foreign-born players in the team struggle to cope with the physical demands of African football.

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“We have too many overhyped players and a country that goes after every foreign-born; once we see players with a Nigerian name, we run after them,” he said.

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“We are talking about African football, which is quite different from European football; that’s one of the basic problems we’ve been having and will continue to have.”

Lawal contrasted the current generation with past stars who developed their game on the continent before moving to Europe.

“In the days of Austin Okocha and Daniel Amokachi, they had an African football background before mixing it with European football. But what do we have now?

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"We just run after players who have never set foot on our soil to come and play African football. You think African football is easy?”

The former defender also warned that there are no longer any easy games in international football, insisting teams must earn results through intensity and mentality.