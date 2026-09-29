Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria: Eric Chelle gives 3 reasons for Super Eagles defeat to Djurtus

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle provided a post-match analysis for the defeat to Guinea-Bissau.

Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle has cited a lack of aggression, adverse environmental conditions, and superior opponent motivation as the primary catalysts for his team's 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau on September 29.

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First competitive setback

The Group L Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture at the Estádio Nacional 24 de Setembro marked a significant collapse for the Super Eagles.

The comprehensive defeat stands as the first competitive regulation-time loss of Chelle's tenure. Guinea-Bissau scored early through Franculino Dju in the 15th minute, before Mama Baldé and Álvaro Djaló added second-half goals to secure a dominant victory.

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The aggression and motivation disparity

During his post-match media address, the Franco-Malian tactician pointed to a distinct lack of psychological readiness within his squad compared to the highly motivated hosts.

"They were more aggressive than us," Chelle stated. "You know, when you try to play, when you try to score, when you try to make a goal, you need to have this aggressivity in your state of mind to make the difference. And I think that they were better than us in the first half."

Environmental factors and pitch conditions

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Beyond psychological shortcomings, Chelle highlighted the gruelling playing environment, specifically criticising the playing surface and the searing heat in Bissau.

"This is not an apology, but if you see the conditions—they know their pitch," Chelle explained. "They usually play on this pitch, but for us, it was the first time, and the pitch was very, very bad. The weather was very bad, too."

Even the NNL won’t approve this pitch the 24 September Stadium in Guinea Bissau. #AFCON2027Q pic.twitter.com/6HsttABpJp — MikeThePundit (@Mike_ThePundit) September 29, 2026

He elaborated on how these factors compounded Nigeria's tactical issues: "Guinea-Bissau entered the game and, like I said, were more motivated, more aggressive. They put in more intensity, and we never found the solution."

A stalled tactical response

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The manager also addressed his squad's inability to execute essential halftime adjustments, expressing genuine bewilderment at their second-half tactical stagnation.