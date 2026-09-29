Chelle must go — Super Eagles coach blamed for Guinea-Bissau defeat

Eric Chelle has come under heavy scrutiny following the Super Eagles' defeat to Guinea-Bissau.

The Super Eagles suffered a debilitating 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau on September 29, 2026, during their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying Group L fixture, sparking criticism towards French Malian tactician Eric Chelle.

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A humiliating collapse in Bissau

Playing at the Estádio Nacional 24 de Setembro, the hosts defeated Nigeria to hand Chelle his first defeat in regulation time in a competitive fixture since taking charge of the Super Eagles.

Franculino Dju opened the scoring in the 15th minute, finding the net to put the hosts ahead early.

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The visitors failed to register a coherent response, allowing Mama Baldé to double the advantage in the 66th minute. Álvaro Djaló then completed the rout with a decisive third goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Super Eagles need a better coach.



Eric Chelle is obviously not the man for the job. — MBAH (@Mbahdeyforyou) September 29, 2026

If the performance against Morocco in Afcon, against DR Congo in World Cup playoff, against Mada in Uyo and today Perfomance in Biseua not enough to sack Eric Chelle ??



Eric Chelle isn’t a good coach, he’s not good, he can’t coach us to success…. — Tamara Tena (@TenaLion001) September 29, 2026

The diamond midfield under scrutiny

The disastrous nature of the defeat immediately sparked intense scrutiny regarding Chelle's tactical framework.

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Supporters criticised the manager's deployment of a 4-3-1-2 diamond midfield formation, arguing that the personnel selected did not suit the system. Fans argued that the narrow setup restricted Nigeria's natural attacking width and routinely left the defensive unit exposed to Guinea-Bissau's overlapping transitions, with the mismatch between Chelle's chosen personnel and the demands of a diamond shape cited as a specific and recurring source of criticism.

Frustrated supporters immediately took to social media platforms to demand the manager's dismissal.

Eric Chelle will be the end of Nigerians. That guy is incompetent and should be sacked now. If Super Eagles must move forward, they must cleanse this tired legs for young skilled boys on the streets of Onitsha, Oju Elegba and Jos. Only Bassey, Iwobi and Nwabali should be… — Nedu Ani (@Nedumcity_) September 29, 2026

I no just understand this formation wey Eric Chelle use. 4-3-1-2 pic.twitter.com/1Lfp2nASGt — MFN (@footballtalka) September 29, 2026

🇪🇸 even Spain and their tiki taka footballing culture have embraced wing play with Yamal and Baena/Nico Williams but Nigeria that produces wingers every other day and twice on Sunday have decided under Eric Chelle to run away from it's football heritage!

.with quick, direct… — UgoAmadiFootballChannel (@UgoAmadiFootbal) September 29, 2026

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Evaporating goodwill

The backlash indicates that Chelle is rapidly losing the goodwill he initially enjoyed during the AFCON in Morocco.

While the Super Eagles managed a 2-1 comeback victory over Madagascar in Uyo just days prior, secured via debut goals from George Ilenikhena and Moses Usor, the underlying performance was widely viewed as disjointed and uninspiring.