Report: AFCON 2027 in grave danger with less than a year to go

AFCON 2027 faces delays in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. Despite CAF chief Patrice Motsepe denying a Plan B, alternative host options are being scouted

AFCON 2027 could be facing a major crisis with less than nine months until the tournament begins, as concerns continue to grow over preparations in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

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A report by Le Monde claims CAF has sounded out potential alternative hosts amid delays to some infrastructure projects, despite President Patrice Motsepe insisting there is “no Plan B or Plan C.”

CAF reportedly explores alternative hosts

The tournament remains officially scheduled for East Africa, but the reported contingency planning has raised fresh questions about whether the three host nations can complete the required work before the June 2027 kick-off.

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According to Le Monde, Morocco, Algeria and South Africa are among the countries CAF may have approached as part of information-gathering efforts should Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda fail to meet the required standards and deadlines.

Egypt and Côte d’Ivoire have also reportedly been mentioned as possible alternatives, although the contacts do not represent a decision to move the tournament.

CAF conducted an eight-day inspection mission across the three host countries at the beginning of September, with officials assessing stadiums, training facilities, hotels, airports and other infrastructure needed for the competition.

Kenya and Uganda are reportedly the main areas of concern, with several construction projects still requiring significant progress. Motsepe acknowledged the urgency during his visit and called on the hosts to accelerate preparations.

Motsepe insists there is ‘no Plan B’

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Despite the reported concerns, CAF has maintained that AFCON 2027 will remain in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

“There is no Plan B, there is no Plan C,” Motsepe said, insisting that the competition would go ahead in the three East African countries.

The Confederation is scheduled to return for another inspection in January 2027, when it will assess the progress made since the September visit and determine whether the required infrastructure is on course.

For now, there has been no official decision to strip Kenya, Tanzania or Uganda of their hosting rights. The reported discussions with other countries remain precautionary measures rather than evidence of a confirmed relocation.