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‘Nwabali is a liability’ – Fans lambast Super Eagles goalkeeper after Guinea-Bissau disaster

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 19:26 - 29 September 2026
A distraught Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali. (Photo Credit: Nwabali/IG)
(Photo Credit: Nwabali/IG)
Nigeria fans slam Stanley Nwabali following a disastrous 3-0 loss to Guinea-Bissau in AFCON 2027 qualifying, calling the Super Eagles keeper a liability
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Nigeria suffered a disastrous start to their second AFCON 2027 qualifying game, losing 3-0 to Guinea-Bissau after failing to build on their weekend victory over Madagascar. Stanley Nwabali came under heavy scrutiny from frustrated Super Eagles fans after appearing rooted to the spot for Guinea-Bissau’s opener.

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Eric Chelle’s side arrived in Bissau looking to make it two wins from two, after an opening day win over Madagascar, but Nigeria struggled to impose themselves from the outset.

Nwabali beaten as Nigeria struggle in Bissau

Guinea-Bissau controlled the early stages and repeatedly tested Nigeria’s defensive structure, with Nwabali called upon to deal with crosses as the hosts looked to exploit their momentum.

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The breakthrough arrived after 16 minutes. Renato Nhaga beat his man in midfield before sending a long pass towards Franculino on the right. The attacker cut inside the area before unleashing a shot that flew past Nwabali.

The Super Eagles succumbed to relentless pressure in the latter half of the second half as Guinea-Bissau doubled the lead through Mama Baldé.

The Djurtus added insult to injury with a third goal in added time, with Álvaro Djaló sealing a memorable victory over Nigeria's Super Eagles.

‘Nwabali is becoming a liability’

Nwabali bore the brunt of the criticism after the match, with fans particularly unhappy with his reaction to Franculino’s opening goal.

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The Super Eagles goalkeeper appeared not to attempt a dive as the ball travelled past him, especially for the opening goal, prompting a furious reaction from supporters on social media.

“I have seen a lot of terrible Goalkeeping today, this Nwabali guy totally off me,” one fan lamented.

Another supporter was even more direct, writing: “Nwabali is becoming a liability. High time he's changed.”

“Nwabali no even move,” another fan added, while a fourth wrote: “See how Stanley Nwabali stand watch ball enter net. Exactly the same thing on Friday. At least just pretend to dive.”

The defeat leaves Nigeria with plenty to address, with the goalkeeper’s performance likely to be one of the biggest talking points after a night to forget in Bissau.

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