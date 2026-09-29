Mbappe banned for 3 Champions League games, to miss Arsenal clash

Ethan Mbapp has received a three-match Champions League ban following his red card against Real Betis

Ethan Mbappé has been handed a three-match Champions League suspension following the straight red card he received during Lille’s defeat to Real Betis earlier this month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 19-year-old midfielder, younger brother of Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé, will now miss Lille’s trip to Arsenal as part of his UEFA punishment, ruling him out of one of the biggest fixtures on their league-phase schedule.

Mbappe punished for red card against Betis

Betis had just scored their third goal of the match when Mbappé raised his arm into the face of the Brazilian defender as the players prepared for the restart.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The referee initially missed the incident, but VAR intervened and the Lille midfielder was shown a straight red card.

UEFA has now confirmed a three-match suspension, meaning Mbappé will miss the next three Champions League fixtures available to him.

The punishment comes after a difficult night for Lille, who surrendered a lead before eventually losing 3-2 to the Spanish side. Mbappé’s dismissal came shortly after Betis had moved in front and left his team to finish the match with 10 men.

Arsenal clash among three games Mbappe will miss

The first major fixture affected by the suspension will be Lille’s trip to face Arsenal on October 13.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mbappé will then sit out Lille’s home meetings with Galatasaray and Bodø/Glimt as the French club continue their Champions League campaign.

His absence will deprive Lille of a young midfielder who had been gaining senior European experience after coming through the Paris Saint-Germain academy.

The France youth international will, however, be available again for Lille’s meeting with Bayern Munich after completing his three-game ban.