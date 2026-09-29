We don't have enough — Chelle laments setback ahead of Guinea-Bissau clash
Speaking at his pre-match press conference in Bissau, Chelle admitted the short FIFA window has severely restricted the team’s ability to fine-tune tactics following Friday’s 2-1 win over Madagascar in Uyo.
“We didn’t have enough training sessions to work a lot. This is the problem with this kind of FIFA window. You have only one or two training sessions to prepare,” Chelle said.
“Subsequently, you have one or two training sessions designated for recovery, and you must travel.”
The Malian coach acknowledged that while Nigeria deserved the three points against Madagascar based on the statistics, the overall performance left plenty of room for improvement after they conceded an early goal and were forced to come from behind.
“The paramount consideration is that we reviewed the previous match and conducted a thorough analysis. If you examine the statistical data, you can conclude that we deserved the victory against Madagascar.
“However, the match performance was not particularly impressive. We conceded an early goal, and the match was very difficult for us, which explains my previous remarks.”
Chelle also expressed concern over the physical condition of debutant goalscorer George Ilenikhena, who is expected to miss out with a knock after his fine performance in the win over Madagascar.
The Super Eagles will be looking to build on their opening victory and maintain a strong start to the qualifying campaign.