NFF could receive up to ₦13 billion after Infantino bows to pressure

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has sent a letter to confederations addressing the demand for increased allocations.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has formally opened dialogue regarding the unprecedented distribution of the governing body's colossal $6 billion cash reserves, a monumental initiative that could see the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) secure a $10 million injection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The $2.1 Billion Proposal

The development follows sustained pressure led by UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin and CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani, writing in their capacity as FIFA vice presidents, with the letter also circulated to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and other confederations to seek their backing, according to reports.

On September 18, Čeferin and Montagliani formally wrote to Infantino, demanding a one-time distribution of approximately $2.11 billion. This proposal specifically requested that each of FIFA's 211 member associations receive a minimum of $10 million during the 2027–2030 cycle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The confederation leaders argued that FIFA's reserves exceed the operational requirements needed through the 2030 Men's World Cup, particularly following the collapse of Infantino's controversial FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) plan, a scrapped proposal that sought to sell up to a 20% stake in a company managing FIFA's broadcasting, sponsorship, ticketing, and licensing rights alongside its tournament operations.

Infantino's Concession Letter

In a direct letter dispatched to confederation leaders on September 28, Infantino conceded to the mounting pressure while attempting to establish boundaries.

The FIFA President requested that the confederation leaders immediately provide detailed financial models and assumptions to verify their multi-billion-dollar proposals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I will not prejudge the amount," Infantino declared. "I will support the greatest level of additional funding that can responsibly be delivered through FIFA's proper governance process, applied fairly and supported by transparent and auditable arrangements. The ambition is welcome. The financial evidence, governance and implementation must now support it."

Addressing the sheer scale of the $2.11 billion demand, he continued: "A single figure can begin the discussion, but it cannot complete a global policy. I have therefore instructed the Secretary General to consolidate all submissions into one integrated assessment for consideration by the FIFA Council on 15 October 2026."

"Until the assessment and necessary approvals are complete, no preliminary figure can be treated as an approved commitment to the Member Associations," he added.

"I welcome the constructive intent reflected in each of your letters. We may differ on the best route forward, but I have no doubt that each of us wants what is best for FIFA, its Member Associations and football."

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Transformative Boost for Nigeria

For the Nigeria Football Federation, the passing of this initiative would represent a significant financial windfall.

While the precise scale of NFF's historical FIFA Forward funding is not officially documented in public reporting, the federation are reportedly entitled to up to $8 million in operational and project funding in the current 2023–2026 cycle alone.