Egypt boss denies rift with Salah as Trabzonspor star leaves team before second AFCON qualifier

Egypt boss Hossam Hassan denies a rift with Mohamed Salah, revealing the Trabzonspor star left the AFCON qualifying squad

Egypt manager Hossam Hassan has moved to shut down speculation of a rift with captain Mohamed Salah after the Trabzonspor forward left the national team camp ahead of their second AFCON 2027 qualifier.

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Salah was substituted during Egypt’s draw with Angola before departing the squad, raising questions over his relationship with Hassan. The manager, however, insists the decision had been agreed in advance and was made solely to protect the veteran forward from the risks of playing on an artificial surface.

Hassan explains why Salah left Egypt camp

Salah’s absence from Egypt’s upcoming meeting with South Sudan had fuelled speculation of unrest inside the squad, particularly after he was taken off in the 61st minute against Angola.

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Hassan has now dismissed those suggestions, stressing that Salah remains central to his plans and that the decision was made with the player’s health in mind.

“I respect all players, led by Mohamed Salah. He is an important, influential and essential player for the team and one of the most important players in the world but we preferred to rest him because of the artificial turf,” Hassan told reporters.

The manager also revealed that Salah had raised the issue before the Angola match, meaning his departure was part of a pre-agreed plan rather than a reaction to events during the game.

“He had spoken with me about the matter before the Angola match, and we agreed on it. We need him in the upcoming matches and the safety of any player is my top priority, and my trust in all the players is immense,” Hassan explained.

Egypt prepare for life without their captain

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Egypt will now face South Sudan without their captain as they continue their campaign to qualify for AFCON 2027.

Salah remains one of the most influential figures in the Egyptian squad, but Hassan has made clear that avoiding an unnecessary injury takes priority at this stage of the qualifying campaign.

The decision also comes amid a busy period for Salah at club level following his move to Trabzonspor, with Egypt keen to ensure their star forward remains available for the more demanding fixtures ahead.

Hassan also used his press conference to address recent controversial comments concerning Al Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy, seeking to clarify another issue surrounding the national team.