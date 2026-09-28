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Touching scenes as Lamine Yamal links up with Declan Rice's son

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 19:19 - 28 September 2026
Barcelona star Lamine Yamal shared a touching moment with Declan Rice's son Jude following Spain's 3-2 Nations League victory over England at Wembley
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Lamine Yamal showed a softer side away from the pitch after Spain’s 3-2 Nations League victory over England, taking time to meet Declan Rice’s young son Jude at Wembley.

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The Barcelona star had just played a starring role in the win when Arsenal forward Anthony Gordon arranged the meeting, giving Jude the chance to meet one of the biggest names in world football.

Yamal makes Jude’s night at Wembley

Yamal, 19, was approached after the match and happily agreed to pose for a photograph with Jude following a request from Gordon, who had spent time with the youngster before leaving London.

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The teenager then shared a brief exchange with Rice, who shook his hand before the pair went their separate ways.

It was a particularly memorable evening for Yamal, who had already played a decisive role in Spain’s victory. The forward capitalised on a poor error from Marc Guehi to give the reigning world champions the lead at Wembley.

Spain eventually secured a 3-2 victory, but Yamal’s gesture towards Rice’s son provided one of the more heartwarming moments after the final whistle.

Ballon d’Or ambition adds to Yamal’s growing profile

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Yamal’s popularity continues to grow alongside his performances, with the Barcelona youngster openly backing himself to win his maiden Ballon d’Or at the ceremony in London on October 26. The teenager believes his performances have already reached the required level and insists his case extends beyond his achievements this year.

“Being completely honest, it's not just this year I've been at a Ballon d'Or [winning] level, but longer,” Yamal told The Guardian.

“Everyone knows that; they know I am differential. I think people think: 'Lamine is 19, he'll win it at some point, so let's say someone else…' I just have to win, win, win, and there will be a time when there's no debate.”

Yamal also accepts that his growing profile will bring both admiration and criticism, adding, “There will be people who love me, people who say: 'What a pain in the a he is', and that's fine.”

The Barcelona star is among the leading contenders for the award alongside France forward Kylian Mbappe and England captain Harry Kane.

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Touching scenes as Lamine Yamal links up with Declan Rice's son
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28.09.2026
Touching scenes as Lamine Yamal links up with Declan Rice's son