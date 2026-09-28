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Not Osimhen or Iwobi — Super Eagles hero against Madagascar reveals his Nigerian reference

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 18:08 - 28 September 2026
Moses Usor has picked the Super Eagles star whose career he hopes to emulate.
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LASK Linz winger Moses Usor, who capped off a dream Super Eagles debut by scoring the decisive winner in Nigeria's 2-1 comeback victory over Madagascar, has stated that he hopes to emulate international teammate Moses Simon. 

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A dual celebration in Uyo

The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium served as a historic night for two wingers at opposite ends of their Super Eagles careers.

Usor stepped off the bench to score the winner for the three-time African champions after they unexpectedly fell behind to the 104th-ranked island nation. 

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Simultaneously, Simon was introduced as a second-half substitute to register his 100th appearance for the national team, becoming just the fifth Nigerian to reach the prestigious century mark.

Following his match-winning strike, Usor outlined his desire to replicate the Paris FC forward's longevity and dedication.

Nigerian hero Moses Usor.
Nigerian hero Moses Usor.

“I want to be like Moses Simon, his consistency, his humility, his commitment to the team over so many seasons,” Usor told Footy-Africa. “It’s special to share the name Moses and go through this night with him. Getting to 100 caps for Nigeria is a massive achievement.”

Usor's admiration points to a decade of reliable service. Simon originally debuted for Nigeria in March 2015 as a 59th-minute substitute against Uganda, eventually netting his first international goal later that year in a 2-0 September friendly win over Niger.

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Usor’s breakout

Usor's decisive impact for the national team mirrors his rapidly escalating club profile.

Moses Usor has been in superb form for LASK this season.
Moses Usor has been in superb form for LASK this season.

The left-footed attacker forced his way into the Super Eagles setup following a dominant 2025/26 Austrian Football Bundesliga campaign with LASK Linz. 

During that breakout season, Usor registered 13 goals and five assists across 30 league appearances.

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