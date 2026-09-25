Moses Simon joins Musa, Enyeama, in exclusive Super Eagles club

Moses Simon reached a historic milestone by making his 100th appearance for Nigeria's Super Eagles in their 2-1 victory over Madagascar

Moses Simon has joined an exclusive group of Nigerian footballers after making his 100th appearance for the Super Eagles in Friday’s 2-1 victory over Madagascar.

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The veteran winger reached the landmark nine years after making his Nigeria debut, becoming only the fifth Nigerian player to reach a century of international appearances.

Simon reaches Super Eagles milestone

Simon’s 100th appearance adds his name to an illustrious list of players who have reached the landmark for Nigeria.

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Only Ahmed Musa, Vincent Enyeama, Joseph Yobo and Alex Iwobi have made more appearances for the Super Eagles, with Musa leading the way on 110 caps.

Enyeama and Yobo both finished their international careers with 101 appearances, while Iwobi has also reached 101 and remains active with the national team.

Simon now sits immediately behind that quartet, with his century coming during Nigeria’s 2-1 victory over Madagascar. The milestone caps a remarkable international career for the 30-year-old, who made his Super Eagles debut in 2015.

Super Eagles star enters elite company

Simon has remained an important figure for Nigeria across different generations of the national team since his debut.

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His pace, versatility and experience have made him a regular presence for the Super Eagles, with the winger continuing to feature despite changes in coaches and teammates over the years. Reaching 100 appearances also places Simon among some of the most recognisable names in Nigerian football history.

Musa remains the country's most-capped player with 110 appearances, while Enyeama, Yobo and Iwobi have each reached 101.

Simon therefore needs only two more appearances to draw level with the trio on 101 and three to move ahead of them. For a player who first represented Nigeria in 2015, his latest milestone provides another marker of his longevity at international level.