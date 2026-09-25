Advertisement

We are still not impressed — Nigerians react to Super Eagles narrow win over 104th-ranked Madagascar

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 19:27 - 25 September 2026
The Super Eagles of Nigeria began their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Madagascar in Uyo on Friday night, but the performance left many fans deeply unimpressed.
Advertisement

Eric Chelle’s side made life unnecessarily difficult for themselves against the 104th-ranked Madagascar, but eventually scraped the win.

Advertisement

Nigeria fell behind before fighting back to claim the three points, with George Ilenikhena and substitute Moses Usor scoring the goals. Usor, who came on for Samuel Chukwueze, sealed the win late on.

George Ilenikhena and Moses Usor were the goalscorers as Nigeria beat Madagascar in their AFCON 2027 qualifier

Despite the positive result, it was far from a convincing display. The Super Eagles looked disjointed for long periods and struggled to impose their authority on a limited Madagascar side.

Advertisement

Had the visitors possessed sharper finishers, the outcome could easily have been different, as Stanley Nwabali was called into action to make a stunning save.

After the final whistle, several Nigerians took to social media to express their frustration with the display under Chelle.

Nigerians react to narrow win over Madagascar

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
We are still not impressed — Nigerians react to Super Eagles narrow win over 104th-ranked Madagascar
Football
25.09.2026
We are still not impressed — Nigerians react to Super Eagles narrow win over 104th-ranked Madagascar
Moses Simon joins Musa, Enyeama, in exclusive Super Eagles club
Super Eagles
25.09.2026
Moses Simon joins Musa, Enyeama, in exclusive Super Eagles club
Nigeria vs Madagascar: No Osimhen problem as Ilenikhena makes history in Super Eagles AFCON 2027 qualifying opener
Super Eagles
25.09.2026
Nigeria vs Madagascar: No Osimhen problem as Ilenikhena makes history in Super Eagles AFCON 2027 qualifying opener
Nigeria vs Madagascar: Ademola Lookman Flops but Ilenikhena shines on debut — Super Eagles Player Ratings
Football
25.09.2026
Nigeria vs Madagascar: Ademola Lookman Flops but Ilenikhena shines on debut — Super Eagles Player Ratings
What will happen to Man City? - 5 clubs punished by FA for financial breaches
Premier League
25.09.2026
What will happen to Man City? - 5 clubs punished by FA for financial breaches
Super Eagles star makes strange promise to teammates ahead of Madagascar tie
Football
25.09.2026
Super Eagles star makes strange promise to teammates ahead of Madagascar tie