We are still not impressed — Nigerians react to Super Eagles narrow win over 104th-ranked Madagascar

The Super Eagles of Nigeria began their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Madagascar in Uyo on Friday night, but the performance left many fans deeply unimpressed.

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Nigeria fell behind before fighting back to claim the three points, with George Ilenikhena and substitute Moses Usor scoring the goals. Usor, who came on for Samuel Chukwueze, sealed the win late on.

George Ilenikhena and Moses Usor were the goalscorers as Nigeria beat Madagascar in their AFCON 2027 qualifier

Despite the positive result, it was far from a convincing display. The Super Eagles looked disjointed for long periods and struggled to impose their authority on a limited Madagascar side.

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Had the visitors possessed sharper finishers, the outcome could easily have been different, as Stanley Nwabali was called into action to make a stunning save.

After the final whistle, several Nigerians took to social media to express their frustration with the display under Chelle.

Nigerians react to narrow win over Madagascar

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I’m still not impressed pic.twitter.com/cUMksHlIrj — Beyond The Match (@Beyondthematchh) September 25, 2026

Comeback complete...



I'm disappointed that we are struggling to Beat this Madagascar..



3 points in the Bag https://t.co/J9aaUVWa5X pic.twitter.com/e0fZKWg1qX — KAYZEED (@kayzeed_) September 25, 2026

Gone are the days when the Super Eagles playing a small footballing nation automatically meant a proper flogging. 😂



There was a time games like this had that 4-0, 5-0 feeling before kick-off.



Now, even against supposedly weaker opposition like Madagascar, you’re watching with… — Mr Junior Ebong🧛‍♂️🇱🇮 (@Optimus_Dracula) September 25, 2026

At this point, the Super Eagles should just start apologizing to Nigerians before every kickoff. Watching this match at home against Madagascar is a special type of torture. Big names on paper, zero chemistry on the pitch. Unbelievable. 🚶‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — Nino1ARSENAL (@makininazo) September 25, 2026