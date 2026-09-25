What will happen to Man City? - 5 clubs punished by FA for financial breaches
The allegations centred on providing inaccurate financial information, related-party sponsorship deals, player and manager payments, Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR), and a failure to cooperate fully with the league’s investigation.
Crucially, no sanctions have yet been handed down. Possible punishments range from a heavy fine and points deduction to, in the most extreme scenario, expulsion from the Premier League.
City are expected to appeal the verdict strongly and maintain their innocence.
While the scale of City’s case is unprecedented, they are far from the first Premier League club to face punishment for financial rule-breaking in recent years.
🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Manchester City found guilty on virtually all charges relating to breaches of Premier League financial regulations. #MCFC expected to appeal against verdict issued by independent commission. Sanctions undecided, process ongoing @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/Muxqp4beK9— David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 25, 2026
Here are five clubs that have already been sanctioned:
Everton
Docked a total of eight points across two separate PSR breaches (initially 10 points reduced to six on appeal, plus a further two-point deduction).
Nottingham Forest
Received a four-point deduction for exceeding PSR limits.
Chelsea
Fined more than £10 million after admitting to making tens of millions in undisclosed payments to agents and third parties over several years. They avoided a points deduction.
Leicester City
Faced significant PSR scrutiny following their relegation and were involved in lengthy proceedings around financial compliance.
Portsmouth
They were docked 9 points after becoming the first club in Premier League history to enter administration.
The club was drowning in debt (reported at around £65–78 million at the time) after years of financial mismanagement and multiple ownership changes.
City’s case now moves into the sanctions and appeals phase, which could take many more months to resolve.