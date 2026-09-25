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What will happen to Man City? - 5 clubs punished by FA for financial breaches

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 17:34 - 25 September 2026
Manchester City have been found guilty of almost all the charges brought against them by the Premier League for serious breaches of financial rules.
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An independent panel has ruled that the club breached 114 of the 115 charges.

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The allegations centred on providing inaccurate financial information, related-party sponsorship deals, player and manager payments, Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR), and a failure to cooperate fully with the league’s investigation.

Crucially, no sanctions have yet been handed down. Possible punishments range from a heavy fine and points deduction to, in the most extreme scenario, expulsion from the Premier League.

City are expected to appeal the verdict strongly and maintain their innocence.

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While the scale of City’s case is unprecedented, they are far from the first Premier League club to face punishment for financial rule-breaking in recent years.

Here are five clubs that have already been sanctioned:

Everton

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Docked a total of eight points across two separate PSR breaches (initially 10 points reduced to six on appeal, plus a further two-point deduction).

Nottingham Forest

Received a four-point deduction for exceeding PSR limits.

Chelsea

Fined more than £10 million after admitting to making tens of millions in undisclosed payments to agents and third parties over several years. They avoided a points deduction.

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Leicester City

Faced significant PSR scrutiny following their relegation and were involved in lengthy proceedings around financial compliance.

Portsmouth

They were docked 9 points after becoming the first club in Premier League history to enter administration.

The club was drowning in debt (reported at around £65–78 million at the time) after years of financial mismanagement and multiple ownership changes.

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City’s case now moves into the sanctions and appeals phase, which could take many more months to resolve.

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