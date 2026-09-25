What will happen to Man City? - 5 clubs punished by FA for financial breaches

Manchester City have been found guilty of almost all the charges brought against them by the Premier League for serious breaches of financial rules.

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The allegations centred on providing inaccurate financial information, related-party sponsorship deals, player and manager payments, Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR), and a failure to cooperate fully with the league’s investigation.

Crucially, no sanctions have yet been handed down. Possible punishments range from a heavy fine and points deduction to, in the most extreme scenario, expulsion from the Premier League.

City are expected to appeal the verdict strongly and maintain their innocence.

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While the scale of City’s case is unprecedented, they are far from the first Premier League club to face punishment for financial rule-breaking in recent years.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Manchester City found guilty on virtually all charges relating to breaches of Premier League financial regulations. #MCFC expected to appeal against verdict issued by independent commission. Sanctions undecided, process ongoing @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/Muxqp4beK9 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 25, 2026

Here are five clubs that have already been sanctioned:

Everton

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Docked a total of eight points across two separate PSR breaches (initially 10 points reduced to six on appeal, plus a further two-point deduction).

Nottingham Forest

Received a four-point deduction for exceeding PSR limits.

Chelsea

Fined more than £10 million after admitting to making tens of millions in undisclosed payments to agents and third parties over several years. They avoided a points deduction.

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Leicester City

Faced significant PSR scrutiny following their relegation and were involved in lengthy proceedings around financial compliance.

Portsmouth

They were docked 9 points after becoming the first club in Premier League history to enter administration.

The club was drowning in debt (reported at around £65–78 million at the time) after years of financial mismanagement and multiple ownership changes.

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