No more mistakes — Ndidi sends rallying cry to Super Eagles teammates

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has delivered a strong message to his teammates ahead of Friday’s AFCON 2027 qualifier against Madagascar.

Ndidi insisted that the Super Eagles will not repeat the costly mistakes that wrecked their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

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Nigeria made a disastrous start to the World Cup qualifiers last year, failing to win any of their opening four matches.

That poor beginning ultimately contributed to the Super Eagles missing out on the tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Speaking at a press conference in Uyo, Ndidi made it clear that the squad is determined to start this campaign on a much stronger footing.

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Wilfred Ndidi in action for Nigeria || Imago

“It will never happen again because this is a focused team,” the Leicester midfielder said.

“We are planning to set the momentum, because the first game is the most important game in every competition.

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“These are qualifiers, but the first game sets the momentum. So it gives us the confidence to go for the other games coming.

We’re ready for it, and everyone is focused on it.”