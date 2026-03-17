FIFA back DR Congo for Play-off spot, dashing Nigeria's World Cup hopes

Nigeria's Super Eagles retain hopes of participating in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but those chances are fading by the day.

FIFA have seemingly solidified DR Congo's position as Africa's representative in the 2026 World Cup inter-confederation play-offs, despite Nigeria's hopes of the Leopards being disqualified.

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In a recent interview published on their official website, the global football governing body featured DR Congo's head coach, Sebastien Desabre, giving an insight into his team's preparation for the decisive final match for a spot in the tournament..

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FIFA back DR Congo over Super Eagles for World Cup Play-off tournament

This development reinforces FIFA's earlier announcement confirming the play-off lineup, which listed DR Congo as the participant from the African confederation.

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The interview's focus on the Leopards' preparations suggests that FIFA is proceeding with them as the official representative, despite a protest lodged by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

DR Congo are now just one victory away from securing a place at the World Cup. Their final opponent will be either Jamaica or New Caledonia in a winner-takes-all match scheduled for March 31 in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Speaking to FIFA, Coach Desabre expressed confidence in his squad's ability to handle the pressure of the single-elimination match, emphasizing that his team fears no one.

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DR Congo boss Sebastien Desabre

"We’re not afraid of anyone. We’re going to give it our all," Desabre stated. "As a minimum, we need to replicate the kind of performance we delivered against Nigeria."

There will be obvious disappointment in Nigeria at the state of play, but Eric Chelle's men have only themselves to blame. Even after being given the lifeline of playoffs, the Super Eagles fell to DR Congo on penalties to blow their chance.

A victory in Guadalajara would mark DR Congo's first World Cup appearance since 1974.

While FIFA's interview did not mention Nigeria or the appeal, framing DR Congo as Africa's representative, sent a clear message.

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