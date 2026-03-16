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FIFA issue disciplinary fine to Nigeria and DR Congo following World Cup playoff incident

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:15 - 16 March 2026
FIFA issue disciplinary fine to Nigeria and DR Congo
FIFA has issued disciplinary fines to both the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the DR Congo Football Association following incidents during their heated World Cup playoff match.
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The sanctions stem from the tense November encounter that ended the Super Eagles' journey toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup. 

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These fines are separate from a pending FIFA decision on the NFF's formal protest concerning DR Congo's alleged use of ineligible players.

The match remains a point of contention as Nigeria awaits a separate ruling on an eligibility protest filed against several Congolese players.

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Nigeria and Congo issued a fine

According to FIFA's latest disciplinary report on World Cup qualifiers, both federations were found to have breached the governing body's code during the match on November 16, 2025. 

FIFA Image source: FIFA
FIFA Image source: FIFA

The NFF was fined 1,000 Swiss francs after spectators were reported for throwing objects, a violation of Articles 17 and 17.2.b of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, which addresses order and security at matches.

The DR Congo federation faced a steeper penalty of 5,000 Swiss francs. Their supporters were found to have used laser pointers or similar electronic devices, an act prohibited under Article 17.2.d of the same code.

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Super Eagles players || Image credit: Imago
Super Eagles players ||Image credit: Imago

FIFA stated that disciplinary measures are determined on a case-by-case basis and that these decisions may be subject to appeal.

Despite the fine, the Super Eagles of Nigeria still await the verdict on the player eligibility complaint issued to FIFA.

Nigeria vs DR Congo. (Photo Credit: Imago)
Nigeria vs DR Congo. (Photo Credit: Imago)

 Following the loss, the NFF lodged a petition questioning the eligibility of several players who featured for DR Congo. 

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The federation argued that the Congolese FA may have provided misleading information to FIFA when obtaining nationality clearance for a number of foreign-born players.

The NFF's petition questioned the rapid clearance some players received just before the crucial playoff match.

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